Housing construction is to progress much faster. Patrick Pleul/dpa

The Federal Council wants to speed up housing construction - and is targeting objections to do so. Restrictions for private individuals and more weight for construction projects of "national interest" are planned.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to restrict objections to construction projects in order to speed up housing construction.

Housing construction is to be given greater weighting as a "national interest" - compared to the protection of monuments or the townscape, for example.

Critics are likely to see this as an encroachment on legal protection, while the federal government is increasing the pressure due to the housing shortage. Show more

The Federal Council wants to speed up housing construction in Switzerland - and is tackling a sensitive issue in the process: objections from private individuals. According to a report adopted on Wednesday, the government is examining several measures to shorten lengthy planning and building permit procedures.

At the heart of the report is the idea of restricting the possibility of appeals to the Federal Supreme Court. Specifically, it is being examined whether private individuals will be able to take action against construction projects less frequently or only with limited arguments in future. At the same time, abusive objections are to be sanctioned more severely - for example by imposing procedural costs on the objectors.

The background to this is the ongoing housing shortage. According to the Federal Council, most building procedures are completed within a reasonable period of time. However, individual projects are delayed considerably - often due to objections and appeals. These could not only slow down construction projects, but in some cases prevent them altogether.

Limited influence of the government

A central lever is therefore to be applied in spatial planning law. The Federal Council wants to enshrine residential construction in connection with so-called inner development - i.e. the densification of existing settlements - as a national interest. This would have concrete consequences: In future, residential construction projects could be given greater weighting in conflicts with other concerns such as the protection of monuments or townscape.

At the same time, the government is making it clear that its influence is limited. Planning and building permit procedures are the responsibility of the cantons. The federal government can neither set binding deadlines nor prescribe digital procedures. Nevertheless, it recommends that the cantons introduce precisely such instruments in order to make processes more efficient.

The Federal Council sees a further problem in the increasingly complex building law. Many planning applications are incomplete or of insufficient quality, which leads to delays. In future, projects should therefore only be published once they have been submitted in full. It also points to staff shortages at licensing authorities, which have to process increasingly complex dossiers.

On the other hand, the government sees little scope for the idea of introducing general fees for objections. Access to legal protection should continue to be open to all and should not depend on financial means.

The proposed measures are part of the action plan against the housing shortage and are based on several parliamentary motions. The DETEC department responsible is to submit a concrete proposal for consultation by the end of 2026.