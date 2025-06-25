The Swiss government wants to adjust the S status for Ukrainian refugees. Keystone

On Wednesday, the Federal Council proposed a restriction on S protection status. Only those whose life and limb are at risk in Ukraine and who flee to Switzerland should be granted S status in future.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Only those whose life and limb are at risk in Ukraine and who flee to Switzerland should be granted S status in future. The remaining Ukrainian refugees should apply for asylum. With this restriction, the Federal Council wants to implement a parliamentary request.

With this restriction, the Federal Council wants to implement a parliamentary request. In future, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is to differentiate between applicants from a safe or an unsafe region of Ukraine when granting S protection status.

Clarifications to this effect are currently underway, according to the Federal Council's statement. According to current estimates, there is no intensive fighting in several regions in the west of the country that are controlled by Ukraine.

Anyone fleeing to Switzerland from these regions will therefore only be granted S status in exceptional cases. Those who receive this status do not have to go through an asylum procedure. They can take up employment, send their children to school and allow family members to join them in Switzerland.

Refugees from Ukraine who are not granted S status have the option of applying for asylum in Switzerland.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council sent this proposal out for consultation. It wants to obtain the opinion of the cantons and that of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It also wants to consult with the EU. In the course of a possible extension of S status next fall, he wants to adapt the provisions accordingly.