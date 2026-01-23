The Federal Council opposes the popular initiative “For a Sustainable and Forward-Looking Swiss Financial Center.” It also rejects a counterproposal to the initiative, known as the Financial Center Initiative.

The state government announced its position on the initiative during its meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement.

According to its authors, the initiative aims to ensure that the Swiss financial center and its operations no longer have a negative impact on the climate and the environment worldwide. The initiative committee includes representatives from the SP, the Center Party, the FDP, the Greens, the GLP, and the EVP, as well as individuals from the financial sector and civil society.

According to the text of the initiative, if it were approved by the people and the cantons, the federal government would be required to ensure that the Swiss financial center adopts an environmentally friendly approach. Financing and insurance services aimed at developing and promoting new fossil fuel reserves would no longer be permitted.

The Federal Council argues that if such bans were imposed in Switzerland, the corresponding financing and insurance services would most likely be provided by foreign providers. The impact on climate policy is therefore questionable. It also warns of uncertainties for companies and additional costs for the federal government should new supervisory and sanctioning measures need to be introduced.