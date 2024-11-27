The Federal Council rejects the neutrality initiative. Parliament must now decide.

Parliament can now discuss whether a far-reaching ban on sanctions against belligerent states and perpetual armed neutrality should be enshrined in the constitution. The Federal Council has adopted the dispatch on the neutrality initiative.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council reaffirmed its stance of rejecting the initiative without a counter-proposal. Anchoring a rigid understanding of neutrality in the constitution is not in Switzerland's interests. It would also restrict the country's room for maneuver in foreign policy.

In the words of the Federal Council, a Yes vote would mean a departure from the proven flexibility in the application of neutrality. For example, the adoption of sanctions against belligerent states outside the UN would no longer be possible.

Security and defense policy cooperation with other countries would also be severely restricted. This would be a disadvantage for defense readiness. The initiative is backed by the Pro Switzerland group and exponents of the SVP.

