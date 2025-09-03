The Federal Council rejects the reintroduction of pocket ammunition for members of the armed forces. KEYSTONE

Following the femicide of Corinne Rey-Bellet, Parliament has already tightened access to army ammunition. Now the Federal Council has made two further decisions: it says no to the reintroduction of pocket ammunition - and yes to the withdrawal of unused ordnance weapons.

The question of whether Swiss militia soldiers should be allowed to keep their army weapons at home is once again causing political controversy. In August, the Federal Council assessed two opposing proposals - and decided in favor of the left in each case.

An incisive event had already led to a change of course earlier: It was the femicide of former ski racer Corinne Rey-Bellet that triggered a rethink.

Her husband killed her with an army pistol in 2006, also shot her brother, seriously injured her mother and later committed suicide. It was another case of a domestic violence homicide with an army weapon. Probably also because of the prominent victim, parliament initiated a tightening of the law - in 2007 it decided to no longer issue pocket ammunition.

SVP motion is rejected

In a motion, Bernese SVP member of parliament Werner Salzmann called for the reintroduction of pocket ammunition for soldiers at home so that they would be ready to deploy quickly in the event of a crisis. "In a hybrid war environment, members of the armed forces must be able to quickly guard critical infrastructure, carry out traffic controls and support the police in the event of terrorist attacks," he argued. However, the Federal Council rejected the request on August 20, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung".

A week later, however, it backed a motion by Zurich SP National Councillor Priska Seiler Graf. She called for army weapons to be confiscated if their owners have not used them for shooting sports for more than ten years. "It is not the army's job to give Swiss men the weapon for domestic homicides," wrote Seiler Graf. She sees her demand as a "contribution to the prevention of domestic gun homicides".

The Federal Council referred to a study according to which former army weapons can play a role in cases of domestic violence. According to the explanatory memorandum, a particularly striking feature of the study is the high number of older Swiss men among the perpetrators. This is likely to give new impetus to the debate surrounding the storage of army weapons in private households.