The Federal Council wants to invest billions to make the army fit for modern threats - from cyber attacks to drones. CHF 3.4 billion is available for this.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to invest around CHF 3.4 billion to better protect the armed forces against attacks from a distance and in cyberspace.

The focus is on expanding air defense, drone protection and new cyber capabilities.

The government is also requesting around CHF 500 million for additional costs for the F-35 jets and structural modifications. Show more

With around CHF 3.4 billion, the Federal Council wants to better equip the armed forces against attacks from a distance and in cyberspace. It has adopted the corresponding dispatch to Parliament. Additional credits of around half a billion francs will also be provided.

The focus of the 2026 Armed Forces Dispatch presented by Defence Minister Martin Pfister on Friday is on expanding ground-based air defense, protection against drones and additional capabilities in cyberspace. The Federal Council is thus strengthening the defense against the most likely threats - attacks from a distance and hybrid conflicts, it said.

In addition to a commitment credit of around CHF 3.4 billion, the federal government is requesting several additional credits from parliament. On the one hand, around CHF 400 million is to cover the additional costs claimed by the USA for an estimated thirty F-35 fighter jets. On the other hand, a further CHF 100 million is required to implement structural measures for the new jets and to renovate a command and control system.