The Federal Council is requesting five million francs in emergency aid for the Valais village of Blatten, which was devastated by a landslide. Parliament can decide on the matter in an extraordinary session in June, as the Federal Council announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blatten VS was completely destroyed at the end of May.

Now the Federal Council is requesting five million francs in emergency aid.

The municipality is to decide on the exact use of the emergency aid and report to the federal government. Show more

The landslide that buried the village on 28 May is one of the most devastating natural events in Switzerland in recent decades, the federal government added. In view of the tragic events following the landslide in Blatten, it is clear to the Federal Council that help must be provided quickly and unbureaucratically.

President Karin Keller-Sutter and Environment Minister Albert Rösti planned to inform parliament about the federal government's proposal at a media conference in Bern on Friday afternoon.

According to the accompanying communiqué, the funds are to be paid out to the municipality of Blatten for immediate measures that are not covered by insurance or subsidies and need to be implemented quickly. The funds could also be used to support affected villagers in particularly difficult situations, it added.

The solidarity contribution complements existing instruments in the areas of short-time work compensation, daily allowances for the unemployed and agricultural, tourism and regional policy. The responsible federal authorities are in contact with the canton of Valais in this regard.

Department of the Environment to support reconstruction

The municipality is to decide on the exact use of the immediate contribution and report to the federal government.

In addition, the Federal Council has instructed the Federal Department of the Environment (Uvek), in consultation with the canton of Valais, to submit an overview of the aid provided to date and the further measures planned, as well as their costs and financing, by the end of the year. This overview will also form the basis for further support services.

Blatten VS was completely destroyed around a week ago. KEYSTONE

Following the landslide in Blatten, the affected area must also be monitored. The dangers need to be assessed. In addition, driftwood and debris must be removed and damaged protective structures must be repaired or replaced.

Great willingness to donate

The Federal Council has also instructed the Uvek to support the municipality of Blatten in its considerations and planning work for reconstruction. The needs of the population and the intentions of the municipality and canton are decisive for this. The risk situation must also be taken into account.

In the past few days, various cantons, municipalities and private individuals have already donated funds to help the people of Blatten. Swiss Solidarity had received donations of around 11.7 million Swiss francs by Thursday afternoon.

The affected canton of Valais is providing emergency aid to the inhabitants of Blatten to the tune of 10 million francs. The Valais Cantonal Bank has said it is donating one million francs for the reconstruction of the village. In addition, the canton of Lucerne and others have donated one million francs for emergency measures and reconstruction.