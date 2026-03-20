President Guy Parmelin and the entire Federal Council react to the outbreak of war in the Middle East. (archive picture) Keystone

Switzerland is halting new arms exports to the USA for the time being due to the war in Iran. Existing licenses are being reviewed. The Federal Council is citing neutrality and the War Material Act.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council stops new arms exports to the USA for the time being due to the war against Iran.

Existing licenses remain valid, but will be reviewed by a group of experts on an ongoing basis.

The government justifies the decision on the basis of Swiss neutrality and the War Material Act. Show more

Due to the war against Iran, the Confederation no longer authorizes any new arms exports to the USA. Existing licenses and exports of other goods will be reviewed by a group of experts. This was decided by the Federal Council on Friday.

For the duration of the conflict, the export of war material to the countries involved cannot be approved, the federal government wrote in a statement. It justified the decision on the basis of Switzerland's neutrality and the provisions of the War Material Act.

In practice, the decision affects the USA. No definitive war material exports have been approved for Israel for years, it said. The same applies to Iran.

According to the information provided, no new licenses have been issued since the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran began on 28 February.

According to the communiqué, the existing authorizations can continue to be used. According to the Federal Council, it has come to the conclusion that they have no relevance to the war against Iran. However, a group of experts with representatives from the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Department of Defense will regularly review how exports are developing and whether there is a need for action under neutrality law.

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