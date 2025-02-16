Karin Keller-Sutter praised the Vance speech on Saturday. KEYSTONE

Switzerland appears to be changing course in its foreign policy. The government is increasingly moving towards the US stance - in contrast to the rest of Europe.

Switzerland is undergoing a change in its Ukraine policy: months after the peace conference on the Bürgenstock, the Federal Council is no longer so clearly on the side of Kiev.

In a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to theSonntagsZeitungnewspaper, Donald Trump's peace initiative is expressly welcomed.

Switzerland "welcomes any initiative" that could lead to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, the FDFA writes to the SonntagsZeitung - and: "The new momentum in this direction initiated by the USA is to be welcomed in principle."

Outrage in Europe - praise from Keller-Sutter

The national government is thus moving its position at least a little closer to Donald Trump's US administration. In contrast to the surrounding countries, it is quite alone in this. In recent days, Germany and France have stood united against Trump's plan to force peace in Ukraine at all costs.

Following a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Trump outlined a solution that would include Ukraine giving up Crimea and the Donbass. The FDFA told the SonntagsZeitung that Switzerland is "ready at any time to support concrete talks for a peaceful solution."

Differing views were also evident after Vice President J.D. Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. Vance launched an all-out attack on Europe, speaking of restricted freedom of expression and warning against the exclusion of the AfD.

The speech sparked outrage in Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "We will not accept it if outsiders interfere in our democracy, in our elections, in the democratic formation of opinion in favor of this party. That is not appropriate - especially not among friends and allies, and we firmly reject it."

Vice Chancellor Habeck also reacted with clear words. "The American government (...) has virtually placed itself rhetorically and politically on the side of the autocrats," he said. And directed towards Vance: "Stay out of this and mind your own business."

Not so Switzerland. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter subsequently praised the speech as a "plea for direct democracy." In his speech, US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke about "liberal values" that should be defended and which she shares.

The Greens and SP in particular reacted indignantly to her statements and accused her of representing values that did not fit in with Switzerland. And even party colleagues are keeping their distance. "Karin Keller-Sutter is an excellent Federal Councillor, but she has little interest in the liberal philosophy," says former Federal Councillor Pascal Couchepin in an interview withSonntagsBlick

Switzerland's intentions unclear

It is unclear what Switzerland's intentions are with its rapprochement with the USA. Only a year ago, Switzerland hosted the Bürgenstock Conference, welcoming heads of state and government from all over the world. The fact that Trump is now a president in power who prefers to contact Putin directly instead of taking the route via a neutral third country like Switzerland could cause the national government a stomach ache, writes SonntagsBlick.

It only became known at the end of January that the new US administration does not consider Switzerland to be an allied state. Switzerland is therefore no longer allowed to access US computer chips for artificial intelligence projects.