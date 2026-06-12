The Federal Council wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam. Cooperation is to be established at various levels.

Switzerland and Vietnam are set to grow closer. The Federal Council aims to strengthen relations with the Southeast Asian country through a comprehensive partnership in politics, economy, and research.

Cooperation between Switzerland and Vietnam is to be placed on a new footing, as the federal government announced on Friday. According to the Southeast Asia Strategy 2023–2026, Vietnam is also considered a “priority partner country” in the region for Switzerland.

The partnership aims to consolidate political dialogue and deepen economic relations “in a sustainable and structured manner,” the statement continued. This includes support for the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Vietnam, as well as the modernization of the existing investment protection agreement.

According to the Federal Council, another priority is cooperation in the fields of education, science, research, innovation, and technology. The declaration also promotes economic partnerships in sectors such as sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, digitalization, sustainable finance, and intellectual property. Furthermore, exchanges between the civil societies of both countries are to be strengthened.

Finally, cooperation at the multilateral and regional levels is also to be expanded. The United Nations (UN), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and La Francophonie are specifically mentioned. According to the declaration, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a rules-based international order and strengthening multilateralism. They intend to collaborate on global challenges such as regional security and sustainable development.

The Federal Council cites growing trade relations and Vietnam’s increasing international significance as the rationale for this. Regular high-level political consultations are intended to ensure this exchange.