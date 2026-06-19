To combat drug shortages, the Federal Council aims to facilitate the import and manufacture of medicines. Online sales of over-the-counter medications are also set to become easier, as the Federal Council announced on Friday at the start of the consultation process.

In the future, drugstores will also be allowed to mail-order over-the-counter medications, provided a canton grants approval. The Federal Council intends to lift the general ban on mail-order sales. (Stock photo)

In the event of impending shortages, wholesalers and importers will in the future be allowed to temporarily import medicines that are not approved in Switzerland. Pharmacies will also be permitted to manufacture medicines themselves more frequently in the event of shortages.

The proposal also calls for lifting the general ban on mail-order sales. In the future, drugstores will also be allowed to mail non-prescription medications, provided a canton grants approval.

Regulations will also be introduced for the individual dispensing of tablets to prevent waste and reduce antibiotic resistance. In addition, chiropractors will now be permitted to prescribe medications, just as doctors do.

The consultation period runs until October 16 of this year.