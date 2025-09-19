Geneva is also calling on the Federal Council to take action on the war in the Gaza Strip. Bild: KEYSTONE

Five Swiss cities are calling on the Federal Council to take action in dealing with the war in the Gaza Strip. Switzerland should act as the guardian of the Geneva Convention on International Humanitarian Law.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Federal Council should take action in dealing with the Gaza war. This is the demand of five cities. The appeal published on Friday was signed by the cities of Biel/Bienne, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne and St. Gallen. According to the wording of the letter, they appeal to the conscience and commitment of the Confederation to prevent and combat any risk of genocide.

The appeal mentions the official UN declaration of August 22 that a massive violation of international law is taking place in Gaza. People are being driven into starvation while aid supplies are being withheld.

The cities point out that countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Belgium have already expressed their intention to recognize Palestine as a state under certain conditions - in line with the "New York Declaration" in support of the two-state solution.

The UN General Assembly offers the decisive opportunity to mobilize the international community and condemn the actions of the Israeli government. Accordingly, the Federal Council has a duty to unequivocally defend compliance with international law and to oppose the Israeli occupation of Gaza City and the expansion of Jewish settlements in the Palestinian West Bank.