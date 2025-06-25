The concept phase for a Federal Council app has been completed. The Federal Council and the Federal Administration should be able to use the app to reach the public quickly and securely in the event of a crisis or disinformation and influence campaigns.
The app is intended to make targeted use of the opportunities offered by digital communication, the Federal Government announced on Wednesday. The Federal Chancellery will now initiate the implementation phase.
The Federal Council and Federal Administration currently provide a wide range of information. This information is spread across various channels and websites. The planned information app is intended to serve as a central point of contact for official information from the Federal Council and Federal Administration and make the current information available on smartphones in a simple, personalized and bundled form.
According to the press release, the app will be based on the Confederation's new content management system, which will be provided centrally as a standard service. No new content will be created for the app. The new service will be implemented with existing personnel resources.