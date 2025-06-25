The Federal Council app is now entering the implementation phase. Symbolbild: Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

The Swiss government is going digital. With a new app, the Federal Council wants to bring reliable information directly to smartphones in future - especially in times of crisis.

The concept phase for a central Federal Council app for fast and secure crisis communication has been completed.

The app is designed to make official information bundled, personalized and accessible on mobile devices.

It is based on the Confederation's new central editorial system and will be implemented without additional staff or new content. Show more

The concept phase for a Federal Council app has been completed. The Federal Council and the Federal Administration should be able to use the app to reach the public quickly and securely in the event of a crisis or disinformation and influence campaigns.

The app is intended to make targeted use of the opportunities offered by digital communication, the Federal Government announced on Wednesday. The Federal Chancellery will now initiate the implementation phase.

The Federal Council and Federal Administration currently provide a wide range of information. This information is spread across various channels and websites. The planned information app is intended to serve as a central point of contact for official information from the Federal Council and Federal Administration and make the current information available on smartphones in a simple, personalized and bundled form.

According to the press release, the app will be based on the Confederation's new content management system, which will be provided centrally as a standard service. No new content will be created for the app. The new service will be implemented with existing personnel resources.