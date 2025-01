Leaving the Federal Chancellery after only a short time: Federal Council Spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono (archive photo) sda

Federal Council Spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono is leaving the Federal Chancellery at the end of March.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six months after taking office, Vice-Chancellor and Federal Council Spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono is leaving the Federal Chancellery.

For personal reasons, as he announced on Wednesday. Show more

Six months after taking office, Vice-Chancellor and Federal Council Spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono is leaving the Federal Chancellery again at the end of March. The move is at his own request and primarily for personal reasons, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.