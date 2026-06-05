The EU Copernicus program offers a wide range of geoinformation. The Federal Council continues to reject Switzerland's participation for cost reasons. (theme picture) Keystone

Switzerland will continue to refrain from participating in the EU's Copernicus earth observation program in the coming years. The Federal Council justifies this with the tight financial situation. Parliament had voted in favor of participation in the satellite program.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Due to the federal government's financial situation" - as the national government wrote on Friday - Switzerland will not participate in Copernicus from 2028 to 2034 either. The Federal Council did not provide any further details. However, it will probably reconsider participation in 2032.

Copernicus was launched in 1998 by the EU and the European Space Agency (ESA). The program offers a wide range of geoinformation, for example in the area of environmental monitoring.

More than four years ago, the National Council and the Council of States sent out a clear signal in favor of joining Copernicus and adopted a corresponding motion without discussion. Since then, however, the Federal Council has refused to implement the request.