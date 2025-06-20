  1. Residential Customers
23-point action plan Federal Council strengthens Swiss arms industry with new procurement strategy

SDA

20.6.2025 - 15:12

Due to the deteriorating global security environment, the Federal Council wants to realign Swiss armaments policy. (theme picture)
sda

The Federal Council wants to strengthen the Swiss armaments industry with a new armaments policy. In future, more contracts are to be awarded domestically and targeted investments are to be made in research.

Keystone-SDA

20.06.2025, 15:12

The Federal Council wants to save the ailing Swiss armaments industry from ruin. The new armaments policy strategy aims, for example, to place the majority of armaments procurements domestically and to invest more in domestic research.

In a press release on Friday, the national government described this as a "reorientation of armaments policy". The aim is to strengthen domestic industry, expand international armaments cooperation and procure new technologies faster, more flexibly and more cheaply.

A corresponding action plan contains 23 measures. For example, sixty percent of all armaments procurements should be made in Switzerland in future, with a further thirty percent in Europe. The Federal Council also plans to strengthen cooperation with Swiss universities, start-ups and SMEs. By 2030, two percent of the armed forces' budget is to be allocated to research and development in Switzerland - today this proportion is less than one percent.

Various departments are now to implement the strategy.

