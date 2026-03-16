Markus Dieth, President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Federal Councillor Beat Jans and Pierre-Yves Maillard, President of the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (from left to right) spoke about the SVP's sustainability initiative on Monday Keystone

Switzerland will vote on the SVP's sustainability initiative on June 14. The Federal Council, cantons and business community are now warning of serious consequences for the labor market, security and relations with the EU.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP initiative "No 10-million-Switzerland" wants to limit the population to a maximum of 10 million.

The SVP justifies the initiative with problems caused by population growth such as rising rents, housing shortages, traffic jams and crime.

The Federal Council, parliament, cantons and business and employee representatives reject the initiative and warn of a shortage of skilled workers, economic damage and a breach of important EU agreements. Show more

What does the initiative want?

The sustainability initiative ("No 10 million Switzerland") aims to limit Switzerland's resident population to 10 million people. If this limit is exceeded or threatens to be exceeded, the initiative calls for restrictions in areas such as asylum and family reunification. The Federal Council would also have to terminate international treaties such as the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU.

When will the vote take place?

The Swiss electorate will vote on the proposal on June 14.

What are the SVP's arguments?

The SVP argues that the government is not implementing the mass immigration initiative approved by the people in 2014 - which is why a new initiative is needed. According to the SVP, population growth is to blame for rising rents and housing shortages, traffic jams and crime, among other things. According to the SVP, the initiative could solve all these problems at once.

What does the Federal Council say?

The Federal Council and parliament reject the initiative.

"The initiative is extreme and damages Switzerland," said Federal Councillor Beat Jans to the media on Monday. In a time of uncertainty and upheaval, Switzerland is dependent on stable partnerships - especially with the EU. "We must not burn our bridges to Europe," said Jans. This is precisely what the initiative aims to do, he said, and would therefore create additional uncertainty.

It would also exacerbate staff shortages, for example in the construction, rail and care sectors. "With the initiative, you could ring the bell at the hospital for a long time until someone arrives," said Jans. Switzerland needs skilled workers from Europe - "the doctor from Germany, the nurse from France, the tunnel builder from Spain and the service employee from Poland".

The initiative also contradicts the bilateral agreements with the EU. If the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons were to be terminated, the other agreements would also cease to apply. For example, the police would lose access to important security databases. "The police would have to search blindly for criminals," says Jans. This would also have consequences in the area of asylum: Switzerland would have to expect more applications because asylum seekers could no longer be transferred to other European countries.

Jans calls the SVP's promises "empty". "The initiative will not make housing cheaper, trains less crowded or traffic jams shorter." Instead of solving problems, it creates new ones and endangers Switzerland's prosperity, security and stability.

What do the cantons say?

Federal Councillor Beat Jans was joined in front of the media on Monday by Markus Dieth, President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments. "The cantonal governments reject the initiative," he said. A population cap would contradict the basic idea of federalism because immigration would be controlled centrally from Bern. This would also lead to "more bureaucracy, more administrative staff and ultimately higher costs". Dieth also believes: "The initiative creates more problems than it solves. It does not provide any sustainable solutions."

What does the business community say?

"Switzerland, that's the SMEs," said Fabio Regazzi, member of the Council of States and President of the Swiss Trade Association. These companies in particular are urgently reliant on skilled workers. "Without immigration, our labor market would be 20,000 to 30,000 workers short," said Regazzi. He therefore speaks of a "chaos initiative" that would endanger the Swiss economy.

Trade union president Pierre-Yves Maillard also warns of the consequences. With the initiative, Switzerland risks a recession because a lack of skilled workers would slow down economic performance. Economic losses could also result in rising health insurance premiums.

The President of the Swiss Employers' Association, Severin Moser, also warned of the consequences. He expects higher value added tax and additional wage deductions.

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