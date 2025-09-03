The introduction of 30 km/h on main roads in urban areas is to be subject to clearer rules. This is what the Federal Council is proposing. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Council wants to regulate the introduction of 30 km/h on main roads more clearly. In future, cities and municipalities will have to prove that such measures do not lead to traffic diversions or new problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council submits adjustments to signaling and noise protection for consultation

30 km/h speed limit on main roads should remain possible, but only under clear conditions

Municipalities must prove that there is no undesirable traffic diversion Show more

There are to be clearer regulations for the introduction of 30 km/h on main roads through towns and villages. The Federal Council wants to fulfill a parliamentary mandate by amending ordinances. Parliament has no say in the implementation.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council submitted amendments to the Signalization Ordinance and the Noise Abatement Ordinance for consultation by 5 December. This concerns traffic-oriented roads.

The Federal Council does not want to ban 30 km/h on main roads. However, it will now be necessary to prove that the measure will not cause undesirable traffic diversion through the neighborhoods. A 30 km/h speed limit should also remain possible if there is too much noise.

Parliament called for a motion to amend the law so that a 30 km/h speed limit is only possible on residential roads. These are used for access and are tailored to the needs of local residents. The Federal Council is not planning any changes for these roads.