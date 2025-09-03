  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cities slowed down Federal Council tightens 30 km/h speed limit rules - Parliament has no say

SDA

3.9.2025 - 13:01

The introduction of 30 km/h on main roads in urban areas is to be subject to clearer rules. This is what the Federal Council is proposing. (archive picture)
The introduction of 30 km/h on main roads in urban areas is to be subject to clearer rules. This is what the Federal Council is proposing. (archive picture)
Keystone

The Federal Council wants to regulate the introduction of 30 km/h on main roads more clearly. In future, cities and municipalities will have to prove that such measures do not lead to traffic diversions or new problems.

Keystone-SDA

03.09.2025, 13:01

03.09.2025, 13:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Federal Council submits adjustments to signaling and noise protection for consultation
  • 30 km/h speed limit on main roads should remain possible, but only under clear conditions
  • Municipalities must prove that there is no undesirable traffic diversion
Show more

There are to be clearer regulations for the introduction of 30 km/h on main roads through towns and villages. The Federal Council wants to fulfill a parliamentary mandate by amending ordinances. Parliament has no say in the implementation.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council submitted amendments to the Signalization Ordinance and the Noise Abatement Ordinance for consultation by 5 December. This concerns traffic-oriented roads.

The Federal Council does not want to ban 30 km/h on main roads. However, it will now be necessary to prove that the measure will not cause undesirable traffic diversion through the neighborhoods. A 30 km/h speed limit should also remain possible if there is too much noise.

Parliament called for a motion to amend the law so that a 30 km/h speed limit is only possible on residential roads. These are used for access and are tailored to the needs of local residents. The Federal Council is not planning any changes for these roads.

More from the department

Chronology of the cost-cutting rounds. These formats fell victim to the SRF red pencil

Chronology of the cost-cutting roundsThese formats fell victim to the SRF red pencil

After the landslide. Blatten VS to be rebuilt

After the landslideBlatten VS to be rebuilt "in a safe place"

Near Ebikon LU. One dead and eight injured after serious accident on the A14

Near Ebikon LUOne dead and eight injured after serious accident on the A14