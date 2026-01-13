In Switzerland, every private individual is to be taxed individually in future, regardless of their marital status. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter explained to the media on Tuesday why the change from taxation of married couples to individual taxation is appropriate.
The bill, which was passed by parliament by a narrow majority, is being opposed by a non-partisan committee and ten cantons with a referendum. A vote will therefore be held on March 8.
Motivation for the economy too
Whether marriage penalty or marriage bonus: If each person fills out their own tax return and pays taxes for themselves, disadvantages and preferential treatment would fall away, argues the Federal Council. Individual taxation would not only have to be imposed by the federal government, but also by the cantons and municipalities.
According to the Federal Council, individual taxes could motivate second earners - often mothers - to work a higher number of hours. This would help the economy to recruit more workers. And second earners would become more financially independent.