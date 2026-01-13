Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, right, and Tamara Pfamatter, Director of the Federal Tax Administration. KEYSTONE

Switzerland is about to fundamentally restructure its tax system. In future, all private individuals are to be taxed individually, regardless of their marital status.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In future, all adults in Switzerland are to be taxed individually - regardless of their marital status.

The Federal Council wants to abolish the so-called marriage penalty and the marriage bonus.

Opponents warn of additional costs for cantons and municipalities - the people will decide on March 8. Show more

In Switzerland, every private individual is to be taxed individually in future, regardless of their marital status. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter explained to the media on Tuesday why the change from taxation of married couples to individual taxation is appropriate.

The bill, which was passed by parliament by a narrow majority, is being opposed by a non-partisan committee and ten cantons with a referendum. A vote will therefore be held on March 8.

Motivation for the economy too

Whether marriage penalty or marriage bonus: If each person fills out their own tax return and pays taxes for themselves, disadvantages and preferential treatment would fall away, argues the Federal Council. Individual taxation would not only have to be imposed by the federal government, but also by the cantons and municipalities.

According to the Federal Council, individual taxes could motivate second earners - often mothers - to work a higher number of hours. This would help the economy to recruit more workers. And second earners would become more financially independent.