How much should top executives at health insurance companies be allowed to earn? The Federal Council supports a statutory cap on compensation for members of executive management and boards of directors, but favors a simpler calculation method than the relevant parliamentary committee.

Here's what it's all about The Federal Council supports a statutory cap on compensation for executives at health insurance companies. The bill was drafted by the relevant parliamentary committee.

Unlike the Commission, the Federal Council wants to base the upper limit on the salary of a Federal Council member rather than on the highest salary grade in the federal administration.

Next, the National Council committee will review the bill again before it goes to Parliament. Summary created with

The Federal Council intends to set maximum compensation limits for executives of health insurance companies in the future. It supports a proposal from the relevant parliamentary committees but advocates for a simplified mechanism.

The National Council’s Committee on Social Security and Health (SGK-N) has drafted a bill to cap compensation at health insurance companies. The key provision is the introduction of a cap on compensation for members of insurers’ executive bodies. According to the draft bill, this cap is to be based on the maximum amount of the highest salary bracket in the federal administration.

The Federal Council, however, advocates capping the compensation for members of the executive board and the board of directors at the level of a Federal Council member’s salary. This would already take inflation adjustments into account.

Next, the SGK-N will once again consider the bill. After that, it will go to Parliament.