The Federal Council wants to restrict the purchase of residential property by foreigners. This would affect vacation homes in the mountains, among other things. sda

The planned tightening of the Lex Koller is intended to alleviate the housing shortage - but according to Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile, it misses the point. The measures would have "almost zero" effect.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Raiffeisen chief economist Fredy Hasenmaile considers the planned tightening of the Lex Koller to be ineffective against the housing shortage.

Hasenmaile is also critical of the licensing requirement for foreign investors in real estate funds, as it could make stock market trading practically impossible.

Politicians such as Martin Candinas also warn that restrictions on foreign investment would jeopardize the construction of resorts and infrastructure in the Alps.

The Federal Council wants to use the bill both to combat the housing shortage and to respond to the SVP's "10 million initiative". Show more

The real estate expert and chief economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland, Fredy Hasenmaile, believes that the Federal Council's planned tightening of the Lex Koller is unsuitable for combating the housing shortage. The effect of the proposals is "almost zero", he said in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung".

According to Hasenmaile, the planned restrictions on the purchase of residential property by foreigners would only affect a small proportion of transactions. According to an analysis by Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung, only around 2.5 percent of all residential property transactions would be affected.

Hasenmaile also considered the planned reduction in quotas for vacation apartments to be of little relevance. These had never been exhausted in recent years, so halving them would have no effect.

«A tightening would make it impossible for people from third countries to invest in vacation resorts» Martin Candinas Center National Council

Hasenmaile was also critical of the planned licensing requirement for foreign investors in real estate funds. This could effectively make stock market trading impossible, as it would not be possible to clarify whether the buyer is a Swiss or a foreigner in a matter of seconds.

Martin Candinas, a member of the Bündner Center National Council, also rejects the bill. "Tightening up the rules would make it impossible for people from third countries to invest in vacation resorts," he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, adding that he expected the consequences to be far-reaching. "We must be aware that we would not have many resorts and infrastructures in the Alps in this form without foreign investment," Candinas continued.

The National Councillor therefore expects great resistance, especially from mountain regions.

Cause of housing shortage according to Hasenmaile: short supply

Real estate expert Hasenmaile sees the main cause of the housing shortage in the shortage of supply. In order to alleviate this, structural obstacles in the construction industry need to be removed. "Calls for a dosage of immigration are legitimate. As this could impair economic growth potential, such a decision is controversial," said Hasenmaile.

By tightening the Lex Koller, the Federal Council wants to counter the SVP's so-called 10 million initiative and combat the housing shortage at the same time.

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