The Federal Council wants to restrict immigration when certain thresholds are exceeded and has specified the safeguard clause in the free movement of persons with the EU.

Lea Oetiker

The Federal Council wants to be able to restrict immigration to Switzerland if threshold values are exceeded, for example in the area of migration. On Wednesday, it presented the details of the safeguard clause in the area of the free movement of persons with the EU.

The safeguard clause could be applied if thresholds are exceeded in areas such as unemployment, social welfare benefits or net immigration, as was stated in a press release. Indicators that point to "serious economic or social problems", such as in the housing or transport sectors, would also be taken into account.

As a measure, the government could introduce maximum numbers for immigration or a priority for Swiss nationals. Restrictions on the right of residence in the event of loss of employment or a limited period of residence for job seekers are also possible, it said.

The Federal Council could also invoke the safeguard clause contrary to the EU's opinion. The EU could take compensatory measures.