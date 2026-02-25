The Federal Council wants to pay a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 to the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster and the relatives of the deceased.

Petar Marjanović

The Federal Council wants to pay a solidarity contribution to the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS and the relatives of the deceased. This is to amount to CHF 50,000, as announced by the federal government on Wednesday.

According to the communiqué, the solidarity contribution is intended to provide those affected with rapid and unbureaucratic support to bridge acute financial bottlenecks. The Federal Council also considers such a contribution to be an important sign of social solidarity and an expression of the Confederation's sympathy.

The Federal Council passed an urgent federal law for the payment of the solidarity contribution and submitted the necessary supplementary credits to Parliament. The Federal Assembly is expected to pass the urgent legislation in the spring session in March so that the funds can flow quickly.

The solidarity contribution is to be paid to the same people who receive the emergency aid contribution from the canton of Valais.