  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Urgent federal law proposed Federal Council wants to pay out CHF 50,000 to Crans-Montana victims

Petar Marjanović

25.2.2026

The Federal Council wants to pay a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 to the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster and the relatives of the deceased.

25.02.2026, 13:18

25.02.2026, 13:19

The Federal Council wants to pay a solidarity contribution to the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS and the relatives of the deceased. This is to amount to CHF 50,000, as announced by the federal government on Wednesday.

According to the communiqué, the solidarity contribution is intended to provide those affected with rapid and unbureaucratic support to bridge acute financial bottlenecks. The Federal Council also considers such a contribution to be an important sign of social solidarity and an expression of the Confederation's sympathy.

The Federal Council passed an urgent federal law for the payment of the solidarity contribution and submitted the necessary supplementary credits to Parliament. The Federal Assembly is expected to pass the urgent legislation in the spring session in March so that the funds can flow quickly.

The solidarity contribution is to be paid to the same people who receive the emergency aid contribution from the canton of Valais.