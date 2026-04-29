Federal Councillor Albert Rösti will not be in the Federal Palace for the next few days. KEYSTONE

A sigh of relief in the Federal Council: Environment and Transport Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) has come through his back operation well. The 58-year-old SVP minister will now run his department from home for several weeks - he will be connected to Federal Council meetings by telephone.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) underwent back surgery this week.

According to his department, it was a nerve operation on his lumbar spine that could not be postponed any longer.

Over the next few weeks, the 58-year-old will be working from home on a limited basis and will take part in Federal Council meetings by telephone. Show more

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) had an operation on his back this week. The operation went "flawlessly", the SVP member announced. "I am relieved and grateful," said Rösti. The next few days in hospital are now important for a good recovery, after which the focus will be on recuperation.

The Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) had already announced the operation last week. According to blue News, the operation involves nerve surgery on the lumbar spine. According to the media office, the operation could no longer be postponed for medical reasons. The reason was an illness, not an accident.

The Federal Councillor's entourage had long been aware that Rösti was suffering from severe pain. He had tried for a long time to get these under control without an operation - in public he did not let on. Recently, however, the pain became so severe that he decided to have an operation on his intervertebral discs.

Rösti (58) was in "good spirits" before the operation and expects a speedy recovery. Over the next few weeks, the Transport and Environment Minister will be working from home on a limited basis. For the time being, he will take part in Federal Council meetings by telephone. He is canceling or postponing public appearances, trips and external appointments.

Pfister takes over in urgent cases

The Uvek writes that the management of the department is assured. The Federal Council had already appointed Defense Minister Martin Pfister (center) as his official deputy after the Federal Council elections. He takes over in urgent cases. Otherwise, office directors and employees of the department represent the Federal Council at appointments.

This is Rösti's second health-related absence within a year. In January 2026, he was paralyzed by stomach flu. At that time, he canceled two media conferences on the votes on the SRG and climate fund initiatives, among other things.