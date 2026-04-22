Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) will be absent from the Federal Palace for weeks due to back surgery. The operation will take place next week and cannot be postponed for medical reasons, his department announced on Wednesday.
Shortly before the announcement was sent out, Rösti had informed his colleagues in the Federal Council about the planned operation at the "extra muros" meeting in Estavayer-le-Lac. According to blue News, the operation involves nerve surgery on the lumbar spine. The reason is an illness and not an accident.
Rösti (58) is "in good spirits" and expects a speedy recovery. In the coming weeks, the Transport and Environment Minister will be working from home on a limited basis. For the time being, he will take part in Federal Council meetings by telephone. Public appearances, trips and external appointments will be canceled or postponed.
Pfister takes over in urgent cases
"The operation is urgent and cannot wait," Rösti is quoted as saying in the press release. He wants to carry out the operation now "so that I can be fully committed to my department and Switzerland again afterwards".
The leadership of the department is assured. Defense Minister Martin Pfister (center) was already appointed as his official deputy after the Federal Council election. He will take over in urgent cases. Otherwise, office directors and employees of the department will represent the Federal Councillor at appointments.