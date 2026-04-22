Federal Councillor Albert Rösti informed his colleagues on Wednesday about a planned operation. KEYSTONE

Back surgery for Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP): the Transport Minister needs an operation next week. He has canceled various appointments.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) has to undergo an "urgently needed back operation" next week.

The Transport and Environment Minister will be working from home to a limited extent in the coming weeks and will be attending Federal Council meetings by telephone for the time being.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister (center) is standing in as deputy - this is already Rösti's second absence due to health reasons within a year. Show more

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP) will be absent from the Federal Palace for weeks due to back surgery. The operation will take place next week and cannot be postponed for medical reasons, his department announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before the announcement was sent out, Rösti had informed his colleagues in the Federal Council about the planned operation at the "extra muros" meeting in Estavayer-le-Lac. According to blue News, the operation involves nerve surgery on the lumbar spine. The reason is an illness and not an accident.

Rösti (58) is "in good spirits" and expects a speedy recovery. In the coming weeks, the Transport and Environment Minister will be working from home on a limited basis. For the time being, he will take part in Federal Council meetings by telephone. Public appearances, trips and external appointments will be canceled or postponed.

Pfister takes over in urgent cases

"The operation is urgent and cannot wait," Rösti is quoted as saying in the press release. He wants to carry out the operation now "so that I can be fully committed to my department and Switzerland again afterwards".

The leadership of the department is assured. Defense Minister Martin Pfister (center) was already appointed as his official deputy after the Federal Council election. He will take over in urgent cases. Otherwise, office directors and employees of the department will represent the Federal Councillor at appointments.

This is the second time Rösti has been absent due to ill health within a year. In January 2026, he was paralyzed by stomach flu. At that time, he had to cancel two media conferences on the votes on the SRG and climate fund initiatives, among other things.

Video from the department