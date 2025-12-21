Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is open to a ban on social media in Switzerland. KEYSTONE

Australia is leading the way, the EU is following suit - and Switzerland? Internal documents and new statements from the Federal Council show: A change of course is imminent when it comes to protecting children on social media.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council is coming under pressure for failing to protect minors on social media after stricter rules have been rejected several times since 2023.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is now open to a ban based on the Australian model and has announced an in-depth discussion and a report in the new year.

Parliament is calling for more decisive action, while the planned law on communication platforms could be tightened after the consultation process. Show more

The Federal Council has long struggled with stricter rules for the protection of minors on social media - now it is under pressure to act. As research by "NZZ am Sonntag" shows, initial measures were already discussed in spring 2023, but were rejected again. Particularly explosive: internal criticism from the Department of Defense, which stated in autumn 2024 that it was "incomprehensible" why Swiss children should be less protected than their peers in the EU.

A surprising detail: After Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024, an employee of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) wrote to the responsible federal office, Bakom, that it was necessary to keep an eye on "the policies of the future US administration". Apparently, fear of diplomatic irritation also played a role.

Baume-Schneider: "I am open to a ban"

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP) is now much more open: in an interview with the "Sonntags Blick" newspaper, she said:

"I am open to a social media ban. We need to protect our children better." She refers to the Australian model, where under-16s are to be banned from accessing platforms. In the new year, the topic will be discussed intensively in the Federal Council and a report is in the works.

Parliament exerts pressure

There is growing resentment in parliament: many are calling for the Federal Council to finally follow suit when it comes to protecting minors in the digital space. Baume-Schneider emphasizes that social media platforms must take on more responsibility - and refers to the planned federal law on communication platforms, which is currently undergoing consultation.

"What California or Washington want is not relevant. We have a responsibility to protect our children."

According to Bakom, additional measures could still be included in the bill after the consultation process.