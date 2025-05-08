As a 27-year-old, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis wanted to steal two video cassettes. Today he regrets the incident. KEYSTONE

36 years ago, a young doctor was caught shoplifting, today he is a Federal Councillor. Now history is catching up with Ignazio Cassis.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today's Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis was caught shoplifting 36 years ago.

The then 27-year-old wanted to take two video cassettes from a Migros store.

Cassis does not try to cover up the incident, but deals openly with his mistake. Show more

The mistakes of the past catch up with him: in 1989, a then 27-year-old stole two video cassettes from a Migros store in the municipality of Morbio Inferiore TI. An employee watches the man put the cassettes in his pocket and leave the store without paying for them.

The police are alerted and the young man is questioned. He pretends to be a student, although he has already completed his medical state examination and is working as an assistant doctor at the cantonal hospital in Lugano. Name: Ignazio Cassis.

The current Federal Councillor regrets the story from his past, which was first reported in the Ticino newspaper "Mattino della domenica". Cassis does not deny it and is not legally defending himself against the reporting. As "Blick" writes, he would probably have a chance of restricting it with reference to the "right to be forgotten".

Instead, Cassis says about the incident from his private life 36 years ago: "It was a mistake for which I apologized to the CEO at the time. Unfortunately, you make mistakes in life - I'm not exempt from that either."

After being questioned by the police, Cassis paid for the video tapes, reports Blick. The police made a record of the incident. Nothing is known about any criminal charges.