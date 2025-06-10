Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis travels to the Middle East. sda

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will travel to the Middle East on Tuesday and Wednesday. He intends to meet representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Petar Marjanović

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis is traveling to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory today and tomorrow. According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), he will meet the Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Israel.

According to a statement from his department, Mr. Cassis will discuss the war in the Gaza Strip, humanitarian access, an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages. Switzerland reminds Israel, as the occupying power, of its responsibility to protect the civilian population in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, according to the FDFA.

On June 10 and 11, Federal Councillor @ignaziocassis travels to #Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (#OPT) to meet with local authorities and humanitarian organisations.



The aim is to reaffirm Switzerland's commitment to dialogue, respect for international… https://t.co/Peb7OaXHFH — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 10, 2025

The visit also serves to prepare for the UN conference on the Palestinian question from June 17 to 20 in New York. Mr Cassis plans to hold talks with aid organizations working in Gaza and receiving Swiss support in order to gain an impression of the humanitarian situation.

In recent weeks, Federal Councillor Cassis has been criticized from several sides for his passive stance because Switzerland did not support a letter from around 20 European states.