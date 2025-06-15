"The EU treaty package is like the Rütli oath," says Justice Minister Beat Jans. (archive picture) sda

In "SonntagsBlick", Justice Minister Beat Jans compared the EU treaty package with the Rütli oath. The argument of the EU opponents of foreign judges bothers him the most, as the opposite is the case.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In "SonntagsBlick", Justice Minister Beat Jans compared the EU treaty package with the Rütli oath. "A mutual promise in difficult times - with partners who want to move forward together", he told the newspaper.

The argument of the EU opponents of "foreign judges" bothered him the most, as the opposite was the case. It had now been agreed how a dispute should be resolved. The safeguard clause is flexible and preserves Switzerland's ability to act. "I would wager: If the British had achieved this, there would be no Brexit," Jans continued.

He also emphasized that the safeguard clause was much more effective than the current one and that immigration could therefore be limited without losing access to the EU single market. "Our chief negotiator Patric Franzen would be knighted for this in England - he and the entire negotiating delegation have done an excellent job," praised Jans.

Jans wants to intervene in rents

Nevertheless, the Federal Council is taking the fears of a Switzerland of 10 million seriously. It is committed to a solution-oriented policy; however, the 10 million initiative does not solve any problems, but only creates new ones. As Minister of Justice, he wants to intervene where he can in the case of rising rents and, for example, tighten up the so-called Lex Koller.

«The statement that we are supposedly subjecting ourselves to foreign judges. The opposite is the case.» Beat Jans Federal Council

This would make it more difficult for foreigners to acquire too much residential property in Switzerland. In addition, the Federal Council would promote non-profit housing construction to ensure affordable housing.

Jans also commented on the case of a Swiss woman who was refused entry to the USA and had to spend a night in prison. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) took immediate action in the case, he said.

"We cannot accept that our citizens are treated like this by the American border authorities," said Jans, emphasizing the importance of freedom of travel, as this promotes the exchange of people with one another. The example of Schengen is a "success story".

Video from the department