1.25 p.m.

In his 1 August speech in Schaffhausen, Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) compared Switzerland to a Tinguely machine. It is a creative whole made up of various individual pieces. Switzerland's home is in Europe, he said.

"If, for example, the USA wants to arbitrarily introduce tariffs of 39 percent against Swiss products, we feel it all the more," said Jans. Switzerland is embedded and networked in Europe, "who knows this better than you in Schaffhausen, on the German side of the Rhine". As someone from Kleinbasel, he shares this special border experience, explained Jans, saying that there are worse neighbors than Switzerland. Switzerland is making progress by working together: "Working together has made us strong, not going it alone".

However, Jans also emphasized the skillful negotiation and the fact that the Swiss look out for their own advantages. In this way, they had secured their ability to act and their interests vis-à-vis the outside world. A little more Switzerland would do the world good, said Jans