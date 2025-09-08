3.54 p.m.

Following Fedpol's decision to remove skin color from the Ripol search system, Justice Minister Beat Jans had to answer questions in the National Council. Several SVP National Councillors had submitted almost identical questions. They wanted to know why the police had to do without this signaling system and who was responsible for it.

Jans made it clear that the decision was made "in full autonomy" by Fedpol, not the Federal Council. And: "The decision certainly didn't come from me, I believe I made that clear."

«The decision certainly didn't come from me, I think I made that clear.» Beat Jans Minister of Justice (SP)

He admitted mistakes, such as the fact that the cantonal police forces had only been consulted selectively. "That will now be made up for," said Jans. In any case, skin color was used in less than one percent of tenders and was too imprecise. Characteristics such as age, stature, origin, clothing or photos are more relevant. The change has "nothing to do" with discrimination.

The SVP National Councillors questioned whether Fedpol had the authority to simply delete a field provided for in the Ripol Ordinance: Mauro Tuena wanted to know at which Federal Council meeting the ordinance had been amended. Jans replied that there had been no such meeting - a formal amendment had not been necessary.

Contradictory information on the international dimension caused confusion: while Fedpol had stated that foreign authorities reacted "very sensitively" to such information, Jans told the Council that there had been "no official letter".

Criticism had only been transmitted via a Swiss embassy from an Asian country - "that was misleading and imprecisely worded".

SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner pointed out that the diplomatic intervention of an "Asian jungle state" was enough for the Federal Council to buckle? Jans briefly disagreed: "No Federal Council has toppled over."