Federal Parliament ticker Federal Councillor Jans is meek: Skin color decision "did not come from me"
Petar Marjanović
15.9.2025
In September, the Federal Parliament will once again be full of elected members of the National Council and Council of States. blue News summarizes the most important decisions in the session ticker.
The National Council and Council of States meet for three weeks in September for the fall session.
6.32 pm
National Council approves bill on changes to the armed forces
The National Council has decided to discuss numerous amendments proposed by the Federal Council regarding the organization of the armed forces. It has accepted the corresponding bill. It concerns, for example, the duration of recruit school and the number of personnel in the armed forces.
Only one of the three draft revisions was rejected - the one on the size of the armed forces. In this draft, the Federal Council proposes being able to temporarily increase the current maximum permitted number of 140,000 members of the armed forces in the event of a threat.
The two spokespersons for the SP and the Greens criticized the Federal Council for wanting to legalize the illegal situation in which the army currently has more soldiers than permitted by law. The army actually has 147,000 soldiers today. This was a maneuver to weaken the civilian service.
However, the large chamber decided to approve the proposal by 127 votes to 61. The Council of States had already debated the reform package in June and approved some proposed amendments while rejecting others.
3.54 p.m.
Federal Councillor Beat Jans comes under pressure over Ripol decision
Following Fedpol's decision to remove skin color from the Ripol search system, Justice Minister Beat Jans had to answer questions in the National Council. Several SVP National Councillors had submitted almost identical questions. They wanted to know why the police had to do without this signaling system and who was responsible for it.
Jans made it clear that the decision was made "in full autonomy" by Fedpol, not the Federal Council. And: "The decision certainly didn't come from me, I believe I made that clear."
«The decision certainly didn't come from me, I think I made that clear.»
Beat Jans
Minister of Justice (SP)
He admitted mistakes, such as the fact that the cantonal police forces had only been consulted selectively. "That will now be made up for," said Jans. In any case, skin color was used in less than one percent of tenders and was too imprecise. Characteristics such as age, stature, origin, clothing or photos are more relevant. The change has "nothing to do" with discrimination.
The SVP National Councillors questioned whether Fedpol had the authority to simply delete a field provided for in the Ripol Ordinance: Mauro Tuena wanted to know at which Federal Council meeting the ordinance had been amended. Jans replied that there had been no such meeting - a formal amendment had not been necessary.
Contradictory information on the international dimension caused confusion: while Fedpol had stated that foreign authorities reacted "very sensitively" to such information, Jans told the Council that there had been "no official letter".
Criticism had only been transmitted via a Swiss embassy from an Asian country - "that was misleading and imprecisely worded".
SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner pointed out that the diplomatic intervention of an "Asian jungle state" was enough for the Federal Council to buckle? Jans briefly disagreed: "No Federal Council has toppled over."
Monday, September 15, 2025, 9.14 a.m.
Second week of session begins with crossfire
The second week of the session starts this afternoon in the Federal Palace. Question Time is on the agenda in the National Council - a fixture of every session in which the Federal Council answers topical questions.
We have published a preview of one of the most controversial topics: Following Fedpol's decision to remove skin color from the Ripol search system, Justice Minister Beat Jans is in the crossfire today. Several SVP National Councillors are demanding answers.
In the evening, the National Council will debate the centrist initiative against the "marriage penalty". The initiative aims to prevent married couples from being at a tax disadvantage compared to unmarried couples. It relates exclusively to direct federal tax; the actual implementation would be up to parliament.
Possible models against the "marriage penalty":
- Splitting models: the spouses' incomes are added together and divided by a splitting factor. This determines the tax rate, which is then applied to the total income.
- Alternative tax calculation: First the joint income is calculated using the rate for married couples, then separately using the model for unmarried couples. The married couple pays the lower of the two tax amounts.
The Council of States will also be in session from the afternoon until 9 pm. The debate on banking stability is likely to be exciting: A motion demands that the Federal Council submit future measures for regulating systemically important banks as a complete package to ensure the stability of the financial center.
In addition, Esther Friedli, a member of the St. Gallen Council of States, is calling for changes to asylum law: cantons should be given more leeway to impose residency requirements on refugees with social welfare benefits in order to prevent conglomerations and integration problems. Friedli herself refers to this as "ghetto formation".
1.20 p.m.
National Council President admonishes SP-Molina
At the request of the SP and the Greens, Parliament convened an extraordinary session on the situation in Gaza on Thursday. National Council President Maja Riniker (FDP) opened the debate by saying: "Our thoughts are with all the people affected by the tragic events." At the same time, she called on the members of the Council to conduct the discussion "with respect and decency".
However, tensions arose right at the start: SP National Councillor Fabian Molina called for a minute's silence for the victims of the war, although a majority had previously rejected this. Riniker intervened and made it clear: "It is not your job to decide how the debate is conducted, Mr. Molina." He continued: "I gave you the floor to present your arguments, but I did not give you the right to take over the conduct of the debate."
-
9.01 a.m.
Parliament improves insurance cover for young accident victims
Parliament is improving insurance cover for people who have had an accident before the insurance age. They will also be entitled to daily allowances in the event of relapses and late effects. On Thursday, the Council of States approved an amendment to the Accident Insurance Act by 35 votes to 9.
It followed the National Council and the matter is now ready for the final vote. It fulfills a motion submitted by the then Valais CVP National Councillor Christophe Darbellay in 2011. As Damian Müller (center/LU) said in the Council of States, the Federal Council actually wanted to write off the motion, which Parliament refused to do.
The national government had scrutinized all social insurance schemes with daily allowances for the amendment to the Accident Insurance Act that was finally submitted. Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said that the solution found was pragmatic.
Hannes Germann (SVP/SH) warned that the bill violated the principles of insurance law. It regulates exceptional cases and causes disproportionate insurance-related clarifications, especially when an accident occurs abroad. There is also potential for abuse.
According to the adopted regulation, relapses or late effects in connection with an accident that was not insured under the Accident Insurance Act (UVG) and occurred before the age of 25 should in future be considered non-occupational accidents. Those affected should be entitled to daily allowances for a maximum of 720 days.
If a person who is not yet working has an accident, the health insurance fund will cover the medical costs. If they suffer a relapse after taking up employment or suffer late effects, they will not receive any daily allowances under the UVG as they were not yet insured at the time of the accident. The loss of earnings is insured by the employer, but only for a limited period.
-
5 o'clock
Topic in the National Council: Duty of care in the fight against money laundering
This morning, the National Council is debating the expansion of due diligence obligations in the fight against money laundering. The question is whether so-called advisors should now be subject to the Anti-Money Laundering Act. This refers, for example, to lawyers and notaries who deal with the founding and structuring of companies. The pre-advisory committee is proposing that the resolutions passed by the Council of States last June should essentially be followed. This would also mean that Parliament would go significantly less far than the Federal Council originally wanted.
Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4.30 a.m.
Council of States deals with assisted suicide and daycare bill
This Thursday, the Council of States will discuss assisted suicide, which is permitted by law in Switzerland if it is not carried out for selfish reasons. This has been prompted by two motions from the Legal Affairs Committee. One calls for a framework regulation of assisted suicide to create legal clarity. With the second motion, the Commission is calling for the monitoring of assisted suicide. The Federal Council rejects monitoring and refers to the existing statistics on causes of death. It also sees no need for a framework regulation.
The Council of States is also once again discussing the so-called daycare bill. In future, a childcare allowance should relieve parents of the costs of daycare places. There is consensus on this in parliament. However, various questions remain unanswered.
-
18.32
National Council wants to finance 13th AHV pension with more VAT
The National Council wants the 13th AHV pension to be financed with higher VAT and without salary contributions. This was decided by the National Council following a debate on several concepts put forward by minorities.
In the large chamber, those forces that did not want any delay in financing the 13th AHV pension approved by the people at the ballot box prevailed. According to the resolutions of the National Council, VAT is to be increased by 0.7 percentage points for a limited period until the end of 2030.
The Federal Council is proposing the same VAT increase, but for an indefinite period. The Council of States, on the other hand, had decided on a model with a VAT increase and higher wage contributions. It had also included the financing of a possible increase or abolition of the AHV couple's pension fund.
Minority motions from the centrist, SP and Green parliamentary groups to propose this model to the National Council failed due to opposition from the SVP, FDP and GLP. Even the fact that some of the proposers suggested lower rates for the increases in VAT and wage contributions did not lead to the desired result.
The debt brake for the AHV requested by the FDP and SVP was also rejected. Andri Silberschmidt (FDP/ZH) proposed that if the fund fell below 90 percent, VAT should be increased by 0.5 percentage points and the retirement age should be gradually increased by six months. The motion was rejected by 108 votes to 89,
-
5.53 p.m.
"Forcing people to work longer"
Samira Marti (SP/BL) accused the SVP and FDP of wanting to force people to work longer after the vote in favor of the 13th pension. She said that their refusal to do so risked plunging the AHV even deeper into the red. "Our task now is to implement the referendum on the 13th AHV pension."
Léonore Porchet (Greens/VD) recalled that 75% of the population rejected a higher retirement age in the vote on the Young Liberals' pension initiative in March 2024. International cooperation, federal salaries and asylum could not be linked to AHV funding.
"An overall view always sounds good," added Lorenz Hess (center/BE). But in view of the financial outlook, the question was whether it was possible to wait with decisions and whether new ideas would emerge in an overall view.
Kathrin Bertschy (GLP/BE) said that if VAT is increased, pensioners will also contribute to the financing and argued for a time limit until 2030. "That is only fair." Her parliamentary group expects structural reform proposals from the Federal Council, for example in the direction of a lifetime working time.
-
16.50 hrs
National Council debates the financing of the 13th AHV pension
Update 5.24 p.m.: The National Council is ready to debate the controversial financing of the 13th AHV pension. It has rejected three motions not to accept the bill or to refer it back for revision.
The SVP and FDP initially requested that the bill be rejected. They called for an overall view for the complete financing of the "thirteenth" in the AHV. There should be no restructuring of the AHV solely through taxes and levies, said spokesperson Regine Sauter (FDP/ZH).
Sauter called for an unbiased discussion, including a higher retirement age and incentives to work longer. Cyril Aellen (FDP/GE) called the majority's financing concept "unfair" and detrimental to purchasing power.
Motions for rejection by the SVP and FDP also failed. The SVP also included a list of cost-cutting measures with its demand for an overall view. Cuts were to be made in international cooperation, in federal management salaries and in the asylum system, and international projects on gender issues were no longer to be supported.
The SVP wanted to restrict basic insurance benefits for asylum seekers and demand a higher deductible for immigrants from third countries. Michael Graber (SVP/VS) said that the majority did not want to relieve the burden on the middle classes with the 13th pension, but wanted to demand payment for the Yes vote in March 2024.
3.58 p.m.
National Councillor: SVP politician Mike Egger seriously injured
SVP National Councillor Mike Egger has suffered a serious injury while training in the gym. While training with dumbbells, a 32.5 kilogram dumbbell bounced off the floor and jammed his ring finger. The result was an open fracture and the top phalanx was almost severed. "I was really afraid of losing my finger," said the St. Gallen parliamentarian.
After initial emergency treatment, Egger underwent surgery at Inselspital. The finger was stabilized with wire and reattached. It now looks almost as good as new, but he is still in pain. Egger was relieved that he had taken off his wedding ring during sport - otherwise it would have had to be sawn off.
Egger sent a picture from the National Council chamber to a blue News reporter in the afternoon: "The injury is a joke - but I'm already back in action!"
3.20 pm
National Council: No ban on adoptions abroad
The National Council opposes a ban on international adoptions and instead supports stricter controls. By 151 votes to 31 with 15 abstentions, it adopted a motion from its Legal Affairs Committee calling on the Federal Council to reverse its decision in favor of a ban. The aim was to increase transparency and control in order to prevent abuses. Experts had previously described a ban as the most effective measure, as numerous children had been placed in Switzerland through illegal practices between 1970 and 1999.
The majority of the Council emphasized that international adoptions should remain possible in the interests of child welfare. For some children, this was the only chance of a better life, argued Simone Gianini (FDP/TI). In addition, a ban would stigmatize adoptees and their families. The Federal Council announced that it would present new transparency and control mechanisms as an alternative to a ban, as Justice Minister Beat Jans explained. However, these would entail considerable additional work.
-
2.10 p.m.
National Council: No information for ticket sellers about violent fans
The National Council rejects the idea of informing ticket sellers about violent fans. By 132 votes to 56 with 8 abstentions, it rejected a motion demanding that people registered in the "Hoogan" hooligan database should no longer be allowed to buy tickets. In doing so, it went against the Council of States, which had called for a corresponding legal basis. Justice Minister Beat Jans emphasized that sports clubs could already check ID cards and compare them with the database - without changing the law.
A second motion by the Council of States to examine federal measures against fan violence also failed. The majority in the National Council and the Federal Council referred to the existing responsibilities of the cantons and the exchange already taking place between the Confederation and the cantons. A nationwide tightening was not necessary, while critics such as Reto Nause (center / BE) described the existing measures as insufficient.
Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4.30 a.m.
National Council decides on financing the 13th AHV pension
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Council will decide on the financing of the 13th AHV pension. The additional pension is to be paid out from next year. But how it will be financed is open and controversial.
The debate in the National Council is likely to be exciting. This is because the National Council's Social Affairs and Health Committee (SGK-N) proposed by 13 votes to 12 that the "thirteenth" should only be financed by a VAT increase of 0.7 percentage points, as the Federal Council wants. However, the committee wants to limit the increase until 2030. It made this decision after taking note of new financial prospects for the AHV and the finding that the contribution deficits are likely to be lower than the Federal Council had expected when preparing the dispatch. The majority therefore believes that only transitional funding is required.
The Council of States, on the other hand, wants to increase VAT by up to one percentage point and salary contributions by 0.4 percentage points in two stages to finance the 13th AHV pension. This concept is not limited to the 13th AHV pension, but also takes into account a possible abolition or increase of the married couple's pension fund. Minorities in the National Council committee are proposing to follow the Council of States or - in view of the improved financial prospects for the AHV - to adjust the values of the small chamber's financing concept downwards.
A higher retirement age was also on the table in the preliminary consultation committee. A strong minority wants to call for VAT to be increased by 0.5 percentage points and the pension reference age to be raised by half a year as soon as the AHV equalization fund falls below 90 percent of an annual expenditure. The SGK-N does not want to reduce the federal contribution to the AHV as demanded by the Federal Council. This was already decided by the Council of States in the last summer session.
7.13 p.m.
National Council opposes reform plans for Swiss Post
All houses that are inhabited all year round should receive mail, and letters, parcels and newspapers should continue to arrive in letterboxes at least as punctually as they do today. With these demands, the National Council is opposing the Federal Council's plans.
On Tuesday, the National Council voted 151 to 33 with 11 abstentions in favor of a motion by its Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N). Now the Council of States still has to decide. The motion was submitted against the backdrop of the so-called "small postal reform" that the Federal Council is currently working on.
-
1.09 p.m.
National Council does not yet want to force radio stations to use DAB broadcasting
Radio stations in Switzerland should be able to continue broadcasting their programs via FM transmitters beyond 2026. This is what the National Council is demanding.
With 124 votes in favor, 62 against and eight abstentions, the large chamber said yes to a motion by the Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N) on Wednesday. The committee had passed the motion with the casting vote of its chairman Philipp Kutter (center/ZH). Now the Council of States has the floor.
The majority in the National Council is calling for the planned discontinuation of FM broadcasting at the end of 2026 to be abandoned and for the current FM radio licenses to be extended instead or for a new tender procedure to be carried out for the period from 2027. For them, being forced to switch to DAB+ is unacceptable.
12.45 p.m.
Council of States against recognition of Palestine by Switzerland
The Council of States does not want Switzerland to recognize the state of Palestine for the time being. On Tuesday, it rejected an initiative by the Canton of Geneva calling for this.
The Federal Council is responsible for the recognition of a state, not Parliament, said Marco Chiesa (SVP/TI), President of the Council of States' Foreign Affairs Committee, on behalf of the majority of the Committee.
In the debate on the motion, Chiesa added that the prerequisites for recognizing Palestine as a state were lacking. The terrorist organization Hamas, which has the say in the Gaza Strip, does not recognize the state of Israel and wants to destroy it.
-
11.25 a.m.
Council of States wants Switzerland to participate in the EU asylum solidarity mechanism
Switzerland should in principle be able to participate in the EU asylum solidarity mechanism. This is the opinion of the Council of States. Participation in the mechanism is voluntary for Switzerland.
On Tuesday, the Council of States voted 37 to 6 in favor of participation in the EU solidarity mechanism. This is intended to ensure that EU states under migratory pressure are relieved by other member states, for example by taking on asylum seekers, providing funds or operational assistance.
The Council of States followed the majority of the responsible committee and set conditions for participation, also in order to build a bridge to the National Council. The Dublin system for the acceptance of asylum seekers by the country of first asylum must "essentially" work for Switzerland.
10.55 a.m.
Councillors want to take agricultural interests into account in PFAS
In addition to the risks to the environment and health, Parliament also wants economic aspects to be taken into account when setting limit values for PFAS. It also wants the federal government to provide financial support to farms whose products contain excessive levels of the so-called perpetual chemicals.
On Tuesday, the National Council adopted a motion from the Council of States' Committee for the Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy (Urek-S) regarding the limit values. It approved the corresponding point of the motion by 129 votes to 61 with four abstentions. The motion focuses in particular on the effects of limit values on agriculture and water suppliers.
The small chamber had already approved the motion in June. Because the National Council made changes to some points, it now has to deal with the matter again.
9.28 a.m.
Principle of non-violent parenting to be enshrined in law
Parents must raise children without the use of violence. This principle is now expressly enshrined in the Swiss Civil Code (CC). After the National Council, the Council of States has also spoken out in favor of this.
Federal Councillor Beat Jans said during the hearing: "With this bill, we want to prevent parents from using violence in the upbringing of their children. We don't want them to use slaps or blows, threats or insults as a punitive measure."
On Tuesday, the small chamber approved an amendment to the Civil Code introduced by the Federal Council without much discussion and by 33 votes to 4 with 7 abstentions. The National Council had already approved the bill in May. The amendment still has to go through the final votes of both chambers at the end of the fall session before it can enter into force.
9.22 a.m.
Important mail from Saturday will in future be deemed to have been delivered on Monday
In future, important mail items that trigger a deadline and land in the letterbox on Saturday will in principle only be deemed to have been delivered on Monday. This has been decided by the Federal Assembly.
On Tuesday, the Council of States unanimously approved a revision of several decrees to this effect, which had been submitted to it by the Federal Council. This concerns, for example, contract terminations and court rulings that can be contested. A time limit begins to run when these are served.
According to the Federal Council, the Code of Civil Procedure already stipulates that the time limit for such important items does not begin to run until Monday if they are received on Saturday. The state government wants to extend this principle to all federal law.
If important letters are delivered on Saturdays instead of another working day, this should not lead to legal disadvantages for the recipients, it argued.
As the National Council already approved the amendments to the law in June, the bill is ready for the final vote at the end of the current fall session. It is to be expected that the bill will be definitively adopted: The National Council approved the legislative package by 184 votes to 0 with one abstention.
9.18 a.m.
Parliament approves digitized visa applications for the Schengen area
Visa applications for the Schengen area, to which Switzerland belongs, are to be submitted digitally in future. Parliament has agreed to amend Swiss law accordingly.
On Tuesday, the Council of States voted 36 to 7 in favor of the bill, which provides for amendments to the Foreign Nationals Act. This affects visas for stays of up to ninety days. The National Council had already approved this; it is ready for the final vote. Switzerland will join the visa platform in 2030 at the earliest.
-
8.37 a.m.
National Council: PFAS debate in full swing
Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 4.30 a.m.
Electricity Commission provides information on electricity tariffs on Tuesday
The Federal Electricity Commission is holding a media conference in Bern this Tuesday to provide information on electricity tariffs for the coming year. Last year, it announced an average reduction in electricity prices of ten percent for 2025. There are also signs that the situation will ease in 2026: in a survey of its members conducted by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (VSE) in July, the majority of companies reported tariff reductions. The reason for this was falling prices on the electricity market.
However, of the 318 companies contacted by the association in the summer, only 25 stated their absolute electricity tariffs for 2026. On average, their tariffs will fall by between three and four percent. Other companies had also announced falling tariffs, but without being able to quantify them precisely.
Current announcements from various electricity companies also point to this. For example, the Zug energy supplier WWZ, Elektrizitätswerke des Kantons Zürich, BKW Energie AG and Industrielle Werke Basel have all announced electricity price reductions of between 1 and 26 percent.
On the other hand, price increases have also been announced. For example, the Central Swiss energy company CKW intends to increase its electricity tariffs for private customers by around 19 percent in the coming year. The energy supplier attributes this increase to changes in the legal framework and increased costs for balancing energy. Energie Wasser Bern will also be increasing its electricity tariffs by five percent next year.
-
7.33 pm
Council of States wants new titles in higher vocational education and training
The Council of States wants to counteract the shortage of skilled workers with practical vocational training. Among other things, it wants to make higher vocational education and training more attractive with the new titles "Professional Bachelor" and "Professional Master". The small chamber approved a corresponding amendment to the Federal Vocational and Professional Education and Training Act by 45 votes to 0 with no abstentions.
The National Council will have to deal with this next. The existing titles will not be replaced by the revised law; instead, "Professional Bachelor" and "Professional Master" will be added to the titles. The Federal Council's draft also stipulates, among other things, that federal professional and higher professional examinations can now also be taken in English.
People with the relevant qualifications have the lowest risk of becoming unemployed and excellent salary prospects, said Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. However, the corresponding diplomas are generally not known abroad.
7.09 p.m.
Federal Council reviews taxation of nicotine-containing products
The Federal Council is reviewing the taxation of nicotine-containing products. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has agreed to this. However, she does not want to increase tobacco tax. On Monday, the National Council approved a postulate by Niklaus Gugger (EVP/ZH) by 98 votes to 90.
Gugger justified his motion with the preventive effect of tobacco taxes and immediately proposed increasing them by ten percent. This ten percent increase would reduce tobacco consumption by four percent and even by eight percent among young people. However, the proportion of smokers in Switzerland is currently stagnating at a high level and measures are needed.
Andreas Glarner (SVP/AG) Gugger explained that he had had enough of the "health worshippers" all over the country. Of course, the Federal Council would never oppose more taxes. "Only vegetables will remain tax-free," he predicted.
President Keller-Sutter expressed her willingness to review the taxation of nicotine products. However, she rejected an increase in tobacco tax. This would encourage smuggling and drive smokers abroad.
6.36 p.m.
National Council: No fixed salary cap for top bankers
The National Council has decided not to introduce a fixed salary cap for top bankers. Instead, systemically important banks should in future apply remuneration systems that do not create false incentives and only allow bonuses to be paid for business success. With this watered-down proposal, Parliament is following the recommendations of the PUK on the downfall of Credit Suisse. The motion will now go back to the Council of States.
The original demand for an upper limit of three to five million francs per year was accepted by a narrow majority in the Council of States in March.
In the National Council, it received support from the left-wing camp, but failed due to opposition from a majority. Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized that the Federal Council rejected the original motion, but could support the watered-down version. A report with concrete measures on the remuneration practices of systemically important banks is currently being drafted.
-
6.30 p.m.
Council of States: Severin Brüngger succeeds Simon Stocker
The new FDP member of the Council of States from Schaffhausen, Severin Brüngger, took the oath of office on Monday and officially began his work in the small chamber.
The 47-year-old airline pilot and cantonal and city parliamentarian succeeds Simon Stocker (SP), who had to vacate his seat following a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court. With Brüngger and Hannes Germann (SVP), the Schaffhausen Council of States is now once again made up entirely of members from the middle classes.
Stocker had only been elected in autumn 2023, but had to resign because his center of life was in Zurich according to the court and he therefore did not meet the eligibility requirements.
16.01 hrs
Session begins with Keller-Sutter's speech - new rent model in the works
The fall session has begun: National Council President Maja Riniker opened the session at 2.30 p.m. sharp.
President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) kicked off the session with a speech on the Federal Council's goals for 2026. The Federal Council's guidelines remain the same: prosperity, digitalization, cohesion, security and peace as well as climate and resources.
However, the following is exciting: In the second half of 2026, the Federal Council plans to "take note" of a report on a possible new rent model.
As a reminder, rents are currently based on a reference interest rate that is geared towards mortgages. If interest rates rise, rents usually rise too. However, many apartments are no longer built with mortgages, but with investor capital. This means lower costs for corporations, but higher rents for tenants. The Federal Council admits that the model "no longer corresponds to today's reality".
What a new model could look like is still open. The original plan was for the Federal Council to decide as early as spring 2025 "on the specific amendment to the ordinance and how to proceed with the rent model". With today's declaration, the Federal Council is making a commitment to Parliament that it will have completed its work by the end of 2026 at the latest.
Nothing was decided today - the National Council merely took note of the declaration.
3.45 p.m.
"Franc" instead of "Swiss franc" in the constitution
Parliament has reached an agreement: In future, the Federal Constitution will state that the Swiss currency is the "franc" - not the "Swiss franc".
The National Council and Council of States have thus amended the Federal Council's direct counter-proposal to the cash initiative of the Freedom Movement Switzerland (FBS). The background to the decision is that banknotes also only say "francs" and the currency is also used in Liechtenstein. The counter-proposal is therefore ready for the final vote at the end of the fall session.
The FBS's cash initiative demands that a sufficient amount of cash remains available at all times and that the people and the cantons have a say if the franc is ever replaced by another currency. The Federal Council shares this concern in principle, but has submitted a more precisely formulated counter-proposal: Two new sentences are to be added to the constitution - that the supply of cash is guaranteed and that the national currency is the franc.
If a vote is held, voters will be able to choose between the initiative and the counter-proposal.
12.52 p.m.
Debate on Monday evening: Farmers fight for survival - retailers cash in
Consumers are paying more and more, but there is no money on the farms - two to three farms disappear every day. Now more transparency in the food chain should show who really earns from the food. The Council of States will decide on the proposal on Monday evening shortly before 8 pm.
Monday, September 8, 2025, 8.18 a.m.
Start of the fall session in Bern
The fall session of the National Council and Council of States begins this afternoon in Bern. Several popular initiatives are on the agenda - including the SRG halving initiative and, towards the end of the session, the SVP initiative "No 10 million Switzerland".
In the first week, the National Council will discuss, among other things, stricter regulation of so-called perpetual chemicals (PFAS) and support measures for affected farms.
The meeting of the National Council starts today at 2.30 pm. The President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will be a guest and will begin by presenting the Federal Council's annual objectives for 2026. The debate on the popular initiative "Yes to an independent, free Swiss currency with coins or banknotes (cash is freedom)", including a direct counter-proposal, is also eagerly awaited.
The Council of States starts at 4.15 pm. It will begin with the swearing-in of the new FDP member of the Council of States from Schaffhausen, Severin Brüngger, who succeeds Simon Stocker (SP). Stocker was removed from office following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court and missed out on re-election in the summer.
Federal Councillor and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin is expected to follow. Among other things, he will address the Vocational Training Act and the Cartel Act. A proposal for more transparency in agriculture will also be discussed - a separate article will follow. The meeting is scheduled to end at 8 pm.