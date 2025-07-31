5.30 pm

For once, this year's speeches on August 1 were not dominated by solemn words about Switzerland and its strengths. This year's national holiday was overshadowed by US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would set import tariffs for Swiss imports at 39%.

Around 700 people celebrated August 1 on the Rütli UR in dry and sunny weather. Speaker Karin Keller-Sutter, President of the Swiss Confederation, had had to announce the previous evening that negotiations with the USA on the tariffs had failed. She had already had long nights, she said in response to a question from the organizers of the Rütlife. But she does not want to give up. Switzerland has already experienced many storms. It was now time to get up and work.

An overview of the Rütli meadow on the occasion of the national celebration on the Rütli, which is characterized by harmony and diversity. KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

In his 1 August speech in Schaffhausen, SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans compared Switzerland to a Tinguely machine. It is a creative whole made up of a wide variety of individual pieces. Switzerland's home is in Europe, he said. And: "The world would benefit from a little more Switzerland. Working together has made us strong, not going it alone".

For Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland's strength lies in the interplay between rootedness and openness. On National Day in Gersau SZ, he pleaded for a sovereign approach to existing dependencies.

During his 1 August speech on a farm in Lütisburg SG, Martin Pfister, a member of the Federal Council, expressed his confidence that Switzerland would find a solution to the customs issue with the USA. At the same time, the Defense Minister warned that Switzerland was increasingly feeling the effects of international upheavals. Despite the many challenges, however, the country's foundations are solid.