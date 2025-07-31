Federal holiday in Switzerland Federal Councillor Jans: "The world would benefit from a little more Switzerland" +++ US embassy in Bern wishes Switzerland a happy birthday
Petar Marjanović
1.8.2025
August 1 is celebrated in Switzerland as a federal holiday. blue News shows in the ticker how the country celebrates.
The most important information about August 1
- Federal holiday: August 1 has been a national non-working holiday since 1994. It is legally treated the same as a Sunday.
- Opening hours: Migros, Coop and other retailers are generally closed on August 1. Only station stores and petrol stations are open - depending on the canton.
- Fireworks: Many regions celebrate with fireworks, e.g. Basel, the Rhine Falls or Lake Lucerne. Bern and Zurich celebrate without fireworks, but with official events.
Murten is disappointed - problems with the fireworks ship
As confirmed by the municipal council, there was a technical defect on the fireworks boat on Lake Murten. The fireworks display had to be canceled.
-
7.04 p.m.
The US embassy in Bern wishes Switzerland a happy birthday
They mean it.
🇺🇸🎊🇨🇭Happy Swiss National Day! E schöne 1. Auguscht! Bonne fête nationale! Buona Festa Nazionale! Buna Festa naziunala!— U.S. Embassy Bern (@USEmbassyBern) August 1, 2025
Here’s to a great August 1 celebration from all of us at the U.S. Embassy in Bern! 🇨🇭🎆 pic.twitter.com/ODWjqUoUES
-
18.50 hrs
Confederation warns of severe thunderstorms over various regions
MeteoSwiss issues an urgent warning: Danger level 3 has been reached - there is a considerable risk of severe weather! The situation is getting particularly bad in the Limmat Valley, in Effretikon and around Pfungen-Hettlingen. But the weather is also raging in the east: violent lightning flashes across the sky, thunder rumbles through the valleys - Appenzell, the Rhine Valley, Werdenberg and Obertoggenburg are in the middle of a storm.
-
18.40 hrs
Thunderstorm discharges over Zurich
A heavy thunderstorm has brewed over the city of Zurich: "It's lightning and thundering non-stop", says a blue News reader reporter. There were also strong winds and heavy rain. "You could even see small hailstones. Unfortunately, I had to cancel my barbecue on the balcony on August 1st. The thunderstorm came up suddenly."
-
5.30 pm
Appeasement dominates August 1 speeches
For once, this year's speeches on August 1 were not dominated by solemn words about Switzerland and its strengths. This year's national holiday was overshadowed by US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would set import tariffs for Swiss imports at 39%.
Around 700 people celebrated August 1 on the Rütli UR in dry and sunny weather. Speaker Karin Keller-Sutter, President of the Swiss Confederation, had had to announce the previous evening that negotiations with the USA on the tariffs had failed. She had already had long nights, she said in response to a question from the organizers of the Rütlife. But she does not want to give up. Switzerland has already experienced many storms. It was now time to get up and work.
In his 1 August speech in Schaffhausen, SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans compared Switzerland to a Tinguely machine. It is a creative whole made up of a wide variety of individual pieces. Switzerland's home is in Europe, he said. And: "The world would benefit from a little more Switzerland. Working together has made us strong, not going it alone".
For Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland's strength lies in the interplay between rootedness and openness. On National Day in Gersau SZ, he pleaded for a sovereign approach to existing dependencies.
During his 1 August speech on a farm in Lütisburg SG, Martin Pfister, a member of the Federal Council, expressed his confidence that Switzerland would find a solution to the customs issue with the USA. At the same time, the Defense Minister warned that Switzerland was increasingly feeling the effects of international upheavals. Despite the many challenges, however, the country's foundations are solid.
-
1.25 p.m.
Federal Councillor Jans compares Switzerland to a Tinguely machine
In his 1 August speech in Schaffhausen, Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) compared Switzerland to a Tinguely machine. It is a creative whole made up of various individual pieces. Switzerland's home is in Europe, he said.
"If, for example, the USA wants to arbitrarily introduce tariffs of 39 percent against Swiss products, we feel it all the more," said Jans. Switzerland is embedded and networked in Europe, "who knows this better than you in Schaffhausen, on the German side of the Rhine". As someone from Kleinbasel, he shares this special border experience, explained Jans, saying that there are worse neighbors than Switzerland. Switzerland is making progress by working together: "Working together has made us strong, not going it alone".
However, Jans also emphasized the skillful negotiation and the Confederates' focus on their own advantages. In this way, they had secured their ability to act and their interests vis-à-vis the outside world. A little more Switzerland would do the world good, said Jans
-
1.06 p.m.
Coverage of the federal celebration on the Rütli
Due to the current situation, blue News accompanies the federal celebration on the Rütli meadow with a ticker on the US customs decision.
-
12.21 p.m.
August 1st: unstable weather - fireworks partly endangered
The federal holiday started off mostly sunny, but since midday widespread showers and thunderstorms have been moving across Switzerland. In the evening, the weather may calm down temporarily on the Central Plateau and it will remain dry in many places. However, further showers are expected in north-western Switzerland and along the Alpine foothills and the Alps.
The situation regarding fireworks remains delicate. There is a renewed threat of thunderstorms with strong gusts locally. Warning level 2 applies for the northern Alpine ridge due to the threat of precipitation - this means moderate danger.
During the night to Saturday, new showers and thunderstorms will follow from the northwest. On Saturday, it will be changeable and occasionally wet in the lowlands and rainy all day in the Alps with 19-21 degrees. In the south, after a thundery morning, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures of up to 26 degrees.
-
09.22 am
"Please no fireworks": Farmer addresses the population
A Bernese farmer has put up a sign about 200 meters from his farm in Ostermundigen BE asking the public not to set off any more fireworks "from here". He appeals to people to keep their distance from the farm.
Loud bangs and flashes of light can cause considerable stress in farm animals such as chickens or cows. Cows often panic, chickens flutter or stop laying eggs out of fright - in the worst case, injuries can even occur.
However, the appeal was of little use, as an inspection during the night shows: unknown persons were still setting off individual firecrackers in the Bernese suburb at 3 a.m., causing a restless night for residents.
Things are likely to get even louder on the evening of August 1: A festival with well-known acts from the 90s and 2000s - including DJ Tomekk, Mola Adebisi and Dante Thomas - will take place around 300 meters from the farm at the Ostermundigen outdoor pool. Several thousand guests are expected.
-
Friday, August 01, 2025 - 06.39 am
Big fireworks display over the Rhine in Basel to mark the national holiday
Tens of thousands of people watched the big 1st August fireworks display over the Rhine in Basel on Thursday evening. The city on the Rhine celebrated the national holiday the evening before with this spectacle in the night sky.
Up to 120,000 visitors were expected to attend the celebrations on the Rhine. They lined up on both sides of the Rhine in dry weather and filled three Rhine bridges.
Everyone waited for the climax with the fireworks, which began at 11 p.m. and lasted a total of 16 minutes. It was fired from two ships above and below the Middle Bridge.
From late afternoon onwards, the Rhine and the market square were already bustling with festivities, with pubs, stalls and live music. There was also a rowing competition and demonstrations by the fireboat.
According to the police, there were no major incidents. Despite a crowd of well over 100,000 people, the emergency services said it was a quiet year overall, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police on Friday night. The emergency services were nevertheless deployed several times.
14.03 hrs
Weather on August 1: Mixed with bright spells in the evening
The federal holiday is showing its changeable side this year. As MeteoNews reports, an almost stationary low pressure system over Denmark continues to influence the weather in Switzerland. Especially in the Alps and the south, rain showers and local thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the day. It will also remain unsettled in the lowlands, accompanied by moderate south-westerly to westerly winds in places - even strong winds in the mountains.
Nevertheless, there is a small glimmer of hope on August 1: the situation in the lowlands will calm down somewhat in the evening. According to the MeteoNews forecast, it could remain at least partly dry there, meaning that fireworks displays can go ahead as planned in many places.
The situation is different in the Alps: Here, widespread showers are still possible at the beginning of the night. Temperatures in the north will remain subdued at 20 to 22 degrees. In the south, it should be somewhat more pleasant at around 25 degrees and mostly dry at the start of the night.
-
12.36 pm
Largest Swiss flag tears as it unfurls
An oversized Swiss flag tore after being unfurled on a meadow slope at the foot of the Säntis on Thursday. Due to the bad weather, the flag could not be hung on the north face of the mountain as usual.
Numerous helpers lent a hand to unroll the flag on the alpine meadow near Schwägalp. Due to the weather forecast, those responsible at Säntis Bahnen opted for this alternative for the first time. Specialists finally anchored the flag, measuring 80 by 80 meters and weighing more than 700 kilograms, to the ground.
Shortly after being rolled out, the flag tore due to a gust of wind. Read more about it here.
-
Ostermundigen brings 2000s stars to Ostermundigen on August 1
On August 1, Ostermundigen is hosting a festival with well-known names from the 90s and 2000s - including DJ Tomekk, Mola Adebisi and Dante Thomas. It is surprising that such a line-up is not to be seen in Zurich or Bern, but in the Bernese suburb. blue News asked the organizers.
As festival director Oliver Amonn explains, the team has been working with international artist agencies for years. Through a personal contact with DJ Tomekk, who according to Amonn is a long-time friend of the team, further acts could be signed. Many of the artists are on the road together at similar festivals - this makes planning and coordination easier.
The festival is an offshoot of the Sommerliebe Openair, which has been taking place in Ostermundigen for almost ten years. The municipality has always been cooperative and the area around the outdoor pool is well developed and suitable for events with a festival character.
According to Amonn, the fact that August 1st falls on a Friday this year offered the opportunity to expand the concept with an independent 90s/2000s festival.
-
08.20 a.m.
August 1st is Michelle Gisin's favorite holiday
For ski racer Michelle Gisin, August 1st is her favorite holiday of the year. The national holiday has a long tradition in her ski-mad family.
It almost seems as if the Gisin family simply doesn't have time for celebrations in winter. Advent is in the middle of the World Cup season. "And December 25 is often another travel day," says Michelle Gisin in an interview with CH Media on Thursday. She can't enjoy Christmas very much.
"August 1st is a very conscious family day for us," says the 31-year-old. She is the younger sister of Marc and Dominique Gisin. The family, who like to push the pace on the snow, take it easy in summer. On the national holiday, the family gets together for brunch.
Her partner, Italian ski racer Luca De Aliprandini, will also be there. "We'll also take this opportunity to look after the house - our new home is currently being built in Engelberg," reveals the Obwalden native.
-
04.30 a.m.
There are 1st August speeches even before the national holiday
In many places in Switzerland, the August 1st celebrations begin today, Thursday. Several members of the Federal Council are also giving speeches on the eve of the national holiday.
Environment Minister Albert Rösti has a real marathon program ahead of him. The SVP minister will give a total of six speeches on July 31 and August 1. He will begin his journey in Basse-Vendline in the Jura before traveling to Lucerne. The next day, he will travel to Goms in Valais, Pierrafortscha in Fribourg and Les Planchettes in the canton of Neuchâtel before appearing in Oberbölchen in Basel.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will also take part in two National Day events. On July 31, she will be in Rorschach in the canton of St. Gallen. The next day she will travel to Delley in Fribourg in the morning and to Tresa in Ticino in the evening.
Guy Parmelin will give his first speech on July 31 in the Valais municipality of Fully. On August 1, the Minister of Economic Affairs will attend the farm brunch at the Stüdelihof in Solothurn before ending his day in Klosters in Graubünden.
-
02.14 a.m.
Keller-Sutter does her duty by the book on August 1 - other Federal Councillors run marathons
On August 1, several Federal Councillors will be traveling the country and making numerous speeches - with Albert Rösti leading the way with six appearances. President Karin Keller-Sutter, on the other hand, remains reserved and only makes one public appearance: on the Rütli. Further messages to the population and the Swiss abroad are recorded - and that's all she has to do.