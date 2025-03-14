The newly elected centrist Federal Councillor Martin Pfister takes the oath of office in Parliament. It is now clear that he will head the Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport. sda

The new Federal Councillor Martin Pfister takes over the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport DDPS. Pfister will take over from Federal Councillor Viola Amherd on April 1.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As expected, the newly elected Federal Councillor Martin Pfister will take over the Department of Defense DDPS, while the other Federal Councillors will retain their departments.

All previous members of the Federal Council will retain their departments.

Pfister emphasizes his affinity with security policy and announces his commitment to equipping and funding the armed forces. Show more

The departments will be reallocated by the newly composed Federal Council. This takes place at an informal meeting without minutes. Two days after Pfister's election to the national government, there is no surprise: Pfister takes over the vacant DDPS, while the other six members of the Federal Council retain their respective departments.

With Pfister, the DDPS remains in the hands of the conservatives. Before Amherd, the SVP Federal Councillors Guy Parmelin (2016 to 2018) and Ueli Maurer (2009 to 2015) headed the department. Never before has a member of the SP Federal Council been head of the DDPS.

Amherd announced her resignation from the federal government at the end of March after six years in mid-January. On Wednesday, Pfister was elected as her successor by the United Federal Assembly in the second round of voting. The Zug Health Director surprisingly defeated his internal party opponent, farmers' association president and National Councillor Markus Ritter.

Colonel leads the army

Pfister already announced during the election campaign that he would be delighted to take over the DDPS. He repeated this shortly after his election on Wednesday. As a colonel and historian, he has a strong affinity with security policy issues, he said.

He was taking office at a time when new geopolitical upheavals were occurring on a daily basis. "I will therefore always work with a view to a Switzerland that must preserve its prosperity and be agile and innovative in the name of its sovereignty and independence."

In the Department of Defense, Pfister will be committed to equipping and funding the army, as he announced. However, he also said that the further development of the army is a matter for the entire Federal Council and Parliament.

Pfister must make personnel decisions

One of his tasks is to make personnel decisions: army chief Thomas Süssli, intelligence chief Christian Dussey and air force chief Peter Merz have announced their resignations. He must be able to set the course quickly, said Pfister after his election. "I have certain advantages because I know the work of government and leadership."

"The North Atlantic relationship is changing, we don't know in which direction," said the new centrist Federal Councillor on Switzerland's international position. Switzerland must find a role in this new geopolitical situation.

In the area of security, interoperability and cooperation with other countries are important to him, said Pfister. This must be continued "if security is important to us". He had the feeling that Parliament was open to this.

Following his election, Pfister said of the funds earmarked and approved for the army: "Parliament must ensure that these funds are used efficiently." This is now one of the most important tasks in the first phase. "We need the confidence of Parliament." This would allow the funds earmarked until 2032 to be allocated.

When asked about his representative duties as Federal Councillor, Pfister said that he would like to attend the opening match of the European Women's Football Championship on July 2. "I hope that Viola Amherd will accompany me then."

Finally, Pfister also commented on his likely term of office. He wants to remain in the Federal Council for at least seven years or two legislatures, he said. "You have to commit yourself for a certain period of time," he had already said at the start of his election campaign.

