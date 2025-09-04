The ADS-15 drone reconnaissance system ordered in Israel for the Swiss Armed Forces is years behind schedule and is in trouble. Now Federal Councillor Martin Pfister has decided to redimension the project.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Armed Forces are foregoing three originally promised functions in the drone project, including an automatic evasion system and de-icing.

Despite these restrictions, key reconnaissance capabilities are to be retained.

Up to four of the six drones may not meet the certification requirements. Show more

Defense Minister Pfister is not pulling the emergency brake: drone procurement will continue, but with a significantly reduced range of functions. The DDPS speaks of compromises - and remains exposed to risks.

So far, the drones have not been able to meet the requirements placed on them. After taking office, Defense Minister Martin Pfister therefore announced his intention to examine whether the procurement or parts of it should be dispensed with.

The Department of Defense (DDPS), the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse) and the army have now decided to take a middle course. This means that the project will not be canceled. However, the six drones will not include an automatic evasion system, a system for GPS-independent take-offs and landings or a system for de-icing, as stated in a press release on Thursday.

A drone from the reconnaissance drone system 15 (ADS-15). The project is being redimensioned after years of delays. This was decided by the Department of Defense. (archive image) Keystone

These three functionalities were originally promised by the Israeli manufacturer Elbit and Ruag. However, according to the DDPS, they could hardly be implemented.

Further risks remain

According to the DDPS, the decision does mean restrictions in terms of availability; for example, flights are not possible when there is ice or ground fog. The drones would also have to be escorted by an escort aircraft in uncontrolled airspace during the day. Despite the restrictions on use, key capabilities such as reconnaissance with a long dwell time in the air remain guaranteed.

However, even in its reduced form, the project is not a done deal. There are still technical risks in the software and control system, wrote the DDPS. "It cannot be ruled out that the supplier will not reach further milestones." However, Elbit has promised to cover the fixed costs of the service contract for up to eight years as compensation for the loss of the three functionalities.

According to the DDPS, it is foreseeable that a maximum of four of the six drones will not be able to provide the proof required for approval and will be subject to certain conditions in the long term. Elbit has held out the prospect of replacing one drone. This would provide the opportunity to have at least three drones that can be operated without conditions.