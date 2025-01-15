Federal Councillor Viola Amherd is stepping down at the end of March. The head of the DDPS made the surprising announcement on Wednesday.

SDA

Federal Councillor Viola Amherd is stepping down. The head of the DDPS has just announced this at a media conference. Amherd told the media that she would be leaving the Federal Council on March 31. After 30 years in politics, she said it was time for something new.

"I've been thinking about it for some time," said Amherd, adding jokingly, "as the media have been asking me every day when I'm going to step down, this decision has matured a little faster."

Criticism of Amherd has grown in recent months. "I think you should take things like this seriously. It certainly wasn't all perfect," says Amherd. When asked whether she was now running away from problems, the head of the DDPS answered tellingly with the words: "Let evil tongues speak."

The successor should now be chosen in the spring session. The unusual timing is not unusual, said Amherd. "We have around two months to prepare. The processes are clear."

Does Amherd want to prevent a Federal Councillor Pfister?

In recent decades, no head of department has stayed in the DDPS for so long. "It was extremely exciting, but I'm almost a senior citizen here," joked the Federal Councillor. Now it's time for something new. She is looking forward to the Women's European Championship, for example. "Now I have time to watch the games." Above all, she is looking forward to rest and relaxation. "I don't want a new mandate at the moment."

Amherd said that she has mainly positive memories of her time in the Federal Council. "I am grateful that I was able to achieve so much," added Amherd. And: "I am perfectly happy."

Center-President Gerhard Pfister has announced his resignation for the summer. Amherd is now beating him to it. Amherd denied that she wanted to prevent Pfister from becoming a Federal Councillor. "He is just as much in the running as others. There is also a vice presidency that could lead a party." She had informed Pfister of her resignation "shortly before the public".