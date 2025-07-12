The majority of Federal Council members are spending their summer vacation in Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Councillors are taking a summer break - partly in Switzerland, partly abroad. While some are enjoying sport, culture or nature, others are still available for urgent business.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Summer is here and with it the vacations for the seven members of the Federal Council. While some spend their vacation days abroad, others stay in Switzerland.

For the youngest member of the Federal Council, Martin Pfister, the summer will be a sporting one. The Zug native is spending his vacations in Switzerland and taking the opportunity to attend various games of the European Women's Football Championship, as the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

After attending a meeting of foreign ministers in Malaysia, Ignazio Cassis will enjoy the summer in Ticino. In his home region, he will devote himself to hiking, reading and studying dossiers, his department announced.

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti is also staying in Switzerland. However, his team pointed out that a "detour to a neighboring country" is not out of the question.

By train to France

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is planning a train journey through France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Afterwards, the Jura native will stay in Switzerland, where she is looking forward to "day trips, time with her family, her garden and reading good books", according to her department.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is spending his summer at home in Bursins VD and in the Vaud mountains. He is also visiting friends in Burgundy, France, for four days. However, Parmelin will "travel to Bern or wherever he is needed if the situation requires it", wrote his team.

President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Justice Minister Beat Jans have the same program this summer. They are taking a few days to spend with their loved ones and relax in Switzerland and abroad, according to reports.