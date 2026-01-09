Shortly after the first trial, the doctor left Braunwald GL and took up a new position in Graubünden. Screenshot Google Review

The former head doctor at the Braunwald GL rehabilitation clinic was found guilty of inadequate coronavirus protection measures. She had denied her responsibility until the end.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former head physician at the Braunwald GL rehabilitation clinic has also failed in her appeal before the Federal Supreme Court and has been found guilty of inadequate coronavirus protection measures.

The court saw her as the person most responsible for implementing the rules at the clinic.

The doctor had already left Braunwald in 2023 and is now working again in a private clinic in Graubünden.

The former head doctor at the Braunwald GL rehabilitation clinic has failed in her appeal to the Federal Supreme Court against a ruling by the Glarus High Court. It is now legally binding: the doctor is guilty of having inadequately implemented protective measures at the clinic during the coronavirus pandemic, writes "Südostschweiz".

The case dates back to 2021. At that time, 20 of the almost 100 people tested were positive for the coronavirus in a series of tests at the Braunwald rehabilitation clinic. According to investigations by the canton of Glarus, the obligation to wear masks, social distancing rules and disinfection measures were insufficiently observed. Even employees in managerial positions had not worn masks or had worn them incorrectly.

In letters to the editor, two former patients reported a "liberal" implementation of the mask requirement. "Everyone was allowed to decide for themselves", one of the letters to the editor stated.

The head physician denied her responsibility in all instances and argued that the operating company Zurzach Care was responsible for the protection concept, the newspaper continues.

Federal Court confirms the ruling

However, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed the assessment of the lower courts, according to which she had borne the ultimate responsibility as the medical director on site. It was her duty to inform the staff about the measures, to train them and to monitor their implementation.

The doctor was fined CHF 1,000 for the inadequate implementation of the coronavirus requirements. However, the court costs amounted to CHF 6,200 after three instances.

Shortly after the first trial, the doctor left Braunwald and took up a new position in Graubünden. Since the end of 2024, she has been working as head physician at another private clinic in the canton.