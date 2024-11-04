The student took legal action against ETH Zurich's refusal to grant him personal assistance to compensate for his disability. (Archive) sda

The Federal Supreme Court does not want to provide an ETH student with assistance. This would reduce the study requirements.

The Federal Supreme Court has rejected the request of a disabled student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) for personal assistance. Such assistance would unduly lower the study requirements.

The complainant, born in 1964, has suffered from a cognitive impairment since an accident in 1995. After studying biology, he began a Master's degree in environmental sciences at ETH Zurich in 2019.

He applied for personal assistance of 20% for administrative and technical work. After several instances, the Second Public Law Division of the Federal Supreme Court rejected the application. It is of the opinion that such assistance would lead to an inadmissible lowering of the study requirements.

The intended Master's degree course should enable students to work independently using scientific methods. The required skills include the ability to collect data in order to understand problems.

