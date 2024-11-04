  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

No help for Master's student Federal Court rejects assistance for disabled ETH student

SDA

4.11.2024 - 12:01

The student took legal action against ETH Zurich's refusal to grant him personal assistance to compensate for his disability. (Archive)
The student took legal action against ETH Zurich's refusal to grant him personal assistance to compensate for his disability. (Archive)
sda

The Federal Supreme Court does not want to provide an ETH student with assistance. This would reduce the study requirements.

04.11.2024, 12:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Federal Supreme Court does not want to provide an ETH student with assistance.
  • This would reduce the study requirements.
Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has rejected the request of a disabled student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) for personal assistance. Such assistance would unduly lower the study requirements.

The complainant, born in 1964, has suffered from a cognitive impairment since an accident in 1995. After studying biology, he began a Master's degree in environmental sciences at ETH Zurich in 2019.

He applied for personal assistance of 20% for administrative and technical work. After several instances, the Second Public Law Division of the Federal Supreme Court rejected the application. It is of the opinion that such assistance would lead to an inadmissible lowering of the study requirements.

The intended Master's degree course should enable students to work independently using scientific methods. The required skills include the ability to collect data in order to understand problems.

SDA

More from the department

Encounter ends unexpectedly expensively. Apprentice stops for a chat in 1st class - fined by SBB

Encounter ends unexpectedly expensivelyApprentice stops for a chat in 1st class - fined by SBB

Near Cham ZG. SBB express train crashes into football goal - passengers evacuated

Near Cham ZGSBB express train crashes into football goal - passengers evacuated

Found at a depth of 40 meters. Man dies during cave dive in Ticino

Found at a depth of 40 metersMan dies during cave dive in Ticino