A man has injured several people in Winterthur. The police identified a 31-year-old Swiss man as the suspect and arrested him.

Knife attack in Winterthur The federal government knew about the suspected perpetrator two days before the attack +++ Perpetrator told conspiracy stories

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major police operation took place at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday morning.

Three people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

A 31-year-old Swiss man was arrested as a suspect.

On Thursday morning, there was a knife attack at Winterthur train station that left three people injured. A 31-year-old Swiss man is said to have stabbed waiting travelers shortly before 8.30 am. The police arrested one of the suspects at the station, according to police reports.

According to the police, one of the injured persons is in mortal danger and two others were moderately injured. The three injured persons are Swiss nationals aged 28, 43 and 52. All three were taken to hospital. Passers-by had alerted the emergency services and provided first aid to the injured. The incident triggered a large-scale operation by the police and emergency services, and parts of the station were cordoned off.

«The motive for the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.»

The Winterthur city police confirmed the operation at the request of blue News. The authorities confirmed the number of injuries and the arrest to "Blick".

Further investigations have now been taken over by the Zurich cantonal police, who are responsible for major cases in the canton outside the city's jurisdiction. The authorities have not yet commented on the motive, background or exact sequence of events. The cantonal police said briefly: "The motive for the crime is the subject of ongoing investigations."

blue News reader describes the incident

An eyewitness, who says he works in the immediate vicinity of the cordoned-off area, described the incident to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. According to the report, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great") and stabbed four men. There was initially no confirmation of this report. A teacher passing by stood in front of her class to protect them.

A blue News reader also reported that the perpetrator had shouted "Allahu Akbar" several times. She wishes to remain anonymous. "I saw the blade lying on the floor - it looked like a sharp, roughly serrated kitchen knife," the reader reporter continued.

The initially unclear facts led to speculation and misinformation on social media. International media picked up on the knife attack and spread unconfirmed information about the alleged perpetrator. All that was initially certain was that the police had arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man as a suspect. The presumption of innocence applies.

+++ Updates to follow +++

Did you see the police operation at Winterthur station on Thursday morning? Did you see what happened or take photos/videos of the operation? Get in touch with us by email or WhatsApp.