There is an acute avalanche danger in several regions of the Alps. In Valais, roads and railroad lines are closed and some residents have been evacuated. An overview of the situation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The highest avalanche danger level currently prevails in large parts of the Swiss Alps.

Several roads and railroad lines are closed.

Around 50 people have been evacuated in Orsières.

An overview shows where the avalanche danger is currently highest - and how tense the situation remains in the affected regions. Show more

Several avalanches have fallen in Switzerland over the past few days. An overview of the latest events:

Which roads, valleys and train lines are currently closed?

Due to the increased risk of avalanches, traffic is interrupted in several places in the Upper Valais.

In Goms, both the road between Niederwald and Obergesteln and the Matterhorn-Gotthard Railway line are closed. This means that the car transport service between Realp and Oberwald is also suspended. Trains are currently unable to run in Oberwald.

In the Saas Valley, the cantonal road between Saas-Balen and Stalden has been closed since Monday evening - affecting all villages from Saas-Balen onwards, including Saas-Fee. Numerous tourist facilities have also had to suspend operations.

The road into the Lötschental valley is also closed. Show more

Where is the danger currently greatest?

The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) has tightened the avalanche warning for Switzerland. In Valais, the highest danger level 5 of 5, acute avalanche danger, now applies. The situation also remains critical in the rest of the Alps: danger level 4 still applies here.

There is a very high avalanche danger in large parts of the Swiss Alps. Screenshot Lawinenbulletin

Why is the situation so critical?

In the north and in Valais, the persistent snowfall combined with strong winds has created large snow drifts. According to the SLF avalanche bulletin, these fresh drift snow packs are particularly unstable: even low loads can trigger avalanches, and in some cases they can slide on their own. If deeper layers are caught, the avalanches can become very large.

Where did people have to be evacuated?

In the municipality of Orsières in Lower Valais, around 50 people had to leave their homes as a precaution on Monday. The evacuation order is valid until at least Wednesday morning. Several buildings in La Fouly as well as the hamlets of Le Clou, Les Granges and the village of Ferret are affected. According to the municipality, this is a preventative measure due to the current storm situation and the expected heavy rainfall. All those affected have been informed and given safe shelter. Only a few buildings are located in the red danger zone and are at acute risk of avalanches. Around 30 other affected houses further up the valley are not inhabited or accessible in winter anyway.

Where have avalanches already occurred?

On Thursday lunchtime, an avalanche buried a valley road near Goppenstein VS.

On Monday morning, an avalanche also occurred near Goppenstein and led to a train derailment. Five people were injured. The railroad line between Goppenstein and Brig is interrupted - probably until Saturday. On Thursday afternoon, an avalanche also buried a valley road near Goppenstein.