The federal government is cutting back and cutting back. Now the National Stud is also affected: Two stallions are being forcibly castrated to reduce costs. There is resistance from breeders.

A cost-cutting decision at the Swiss National Stud in Avenches is causing fierce criticism. Two Freiberger stallions were castrated in the middle of the breeding season - much to the annoyance of many breeders. The federal government wants to cut costs in this way. But there is talk in the scene of an affront.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" and the "Bauern Zeitung", the stallions in question are Historique and Caran d'Ache du Clos Virat. Until recently, both animals were listed in the official stallion catalog for breeding - but have now been castrated and are to be sold.

Breeder Bruno Spring, President of the Interessengemeinschaft für Originalfreibergerpferde (IGOFM), speaks of a scandal: "Nobody castrates stallions in the middle of the breeding season - except our stud farm!", the "Bauern Zeitung" quotes him as saying.

Spring is not only bothered by the timing, but also by the choice of animals. Historique is a so-called basic stallion with less than one percent foreign blood. Such animals are particularly important for the preservation of the breed. Spring also receives support from the "Pro Specie Rara" foundation, which campaigns for endangered livestock breeds.

Artificial insemination expensive

The federal competence center Agroscope, which is responsible for the national stud farm, justifies the decision. The number of federal stallions is set to fall from around 60 to 45 by 2030. As new young stallions are added every year, fewer animals in demand will have to be decommissioned. Castration is necessary because keeping stallions is expensive for private buyers, as Agroscope explained to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Pauline Queloz, Managing Director of the Freiberger Association, also criticized the timing of the castrations in the "Aargauer Zeitung". However, she can understand the decision itself: The two stallions in question have hardly been in demand recently. According to Agroscope, their stallion semen remains available in frozen form for artificial insemination.

For many breeders, this is little consolation. Natural mating by federal stallions costs around 100 to 200 francs - artificial insemination is often more expensive. Breeder Spring is therefore now calling for talks with the federal government. However, according to the Aargauer Zeitung, he remains upset: "Castrating stallions in the middle of the breeding season is not an option!"