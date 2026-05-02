The procurement of Mpox vaccines cost the federal government dearly. AP Photo/Jeenah Moon/Keystone (Symbolbild)

Switzerland paid almost twice as much as the UN for the Mpox vaccine Jynneos. The manufacturer tried for a long time to keep the price secret, as an investigation has now revealed.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2022, Switzerland paid almost twice as much as the UN for the Mpox vaccine Jynneos from Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic.

According to a media report, the manufacturer had exploited an emergency situation and tried for a long time to prevent the price from being published.

Planning errors by the authorities led to late delivery. Show more

When the number of Mpox cases increased in 2022, Switzerland suddenly had too little vaccine. While Germany and France had already been vaccinating since the middle of the year, procurement in Switzerland dragged on.

In the end, the federal government paid 110 euros per can for the Jynneos vaccine from Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, almost twice as much as the UN. The company also tried to prevent the price from being published.

This was reported by "Sonntagsblick" and the research collective WAV. According to the report, the price was so high because the manufacturer exploited an emergency situation.

DDPS officials were out of town

Back in February 2024, the WAV research collective and "Das Lamm" revealed that planning and communication errors by the authorities led to the delayed vaccinations. According to the report, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Department of Defense (DDPS) were also interested in the vaccine. This is because the same vaccine is also effective against smallpox. This is considered a bioweapon, which is why armies around the world stockpile vaccines. Officials from the DDPS eventually took over the negotiations.

Initially, the DDPS assured in a letter that the talks were "going well". But when neighboring countries had already been vaccinating since the middle of the year, the FOPH still had no doses in August. As it turned out, the officials responsible were on vacation and the DDPS did not need the vaccine so urgently after all. The first doses did not reach the FOPH until November.

What's more, Bavarian Nordic increased the prices in the middle of the negotiations. Although it was explicitly stated in the purchase contract that this was subject to the principle of publicity, the Danish company did not want to disclose the price and instructed a Zurich law firm to prevent the price from being published.

It was not until January of this year that the Federal Administrative Court ruled that the public interest in publication was greater than Bavarian Nordic's possible business secrets.