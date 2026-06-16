In the future, people buying loose fruits and vegetables will have to select less at the scale. Following the National Council, the Council of States has also supported the return to the two-gram exception for loose produce.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Starting in early 2025, customers at produce scales must specify whether they want their items weighed with or without a bag.

This practice stems from the abolition of the two-gram de minimis rule and led to around 7,000 scales being reprogrammed.

Now the National Council and the Council of States want to return to the old solution, and the Federal Council agrees. Show more

There are political matters that are dealt with quickly but have a noticeable impact on everyday life. On Monday, such a matter was on the Council of States’ agenda. It was so significant that even SP Federal Councilor Beat Jans noted for the record: “This is about something that affects us all.”

What he was referring to is the question of whether, when weighing bananas, peppers, or potatoes at the Migros or Coop scale, you first have to declare whether you’re shopping with a bag, without a bag, or with a mesh bag.

Since the beginning of 2025, that is exactly what is required. Anyone who does not tell the highly digital scale what packaging they are using for vegetables, fruits, or mushrooms will not receive a label.

The reason is a change in how quantities are specified. Until the end of 2024, a so-called “two-gram de minimis rule” applied to self-service sales—that is, where you have to weigh items yourself: a protective bag or other lightweight packaging could be included in the net weight of self-weighed fruits and vegetables.

For retailers, the transition was no small undertaking. According to the “Basler Zeitung,” Coop, Migros, and other retailers had to reprogram and calibrate around 7,000 scales.

But National Council member Daniela Schneeberger (FDP/BL) argued: “The benefit of this change in practice is not apparent.” For customers, she said, the purchasing process is lengthened and complicated without them actually benefiting from lower prices due to the small weight difference.

For those who love nostalgia: This is how weighing and labeling were done in 1999. Image: Keystone

Now the federal government in Bern is backtracking. Following the National Council, the Council of States also approved the motion without opposition. The matter was so uncontroversial that no one wanted to call for a vote on it.

The responsible committee also unanimously backed it. Fabio Regazzi (Center/TI) said in the Council of States that the new rule had made shopping more complicated without any noticeable financial benefit for consumers.

The Federal Council also wants to reinstate the exception for protective bags weighing up to two grams. SP Federal Councilor Beat Jans explained in the Council of States that while the principle of net weight would remain in place, retailers who have already switched to consistently deducting the weight of the bags would be allowed to continue with this approach.

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