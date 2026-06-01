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Six fatalities Confederation registers 20 percent more air traffic incidents

SDA

1.6.2026 - 11:19

According to the 2025 accident statistics for Swiss civil aviation, airfields have become more complex and space has become tighter. (archive picture)
According to the 2025 accident statistics for Swiss civil aviation, airfields have become more complex and space has become tighter. (archive picture)
Keystone

Swiss civil aviation registered significantly more incidents in 2025 than in the previous year. There were several fatal accidents in recreational aviation in particular. In commercial aviation, on the other hand, there were no fatalities.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 11:19

01.06.2026, 11:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The number of reported incidents in Swiss civil aviation increased by around 20 percent in 2025.
  • Six people lost their lives in four accidents in recreational aviation.
  • The FOCA attributes the increase to more air traffic, GPS interference and an improved reporting culture, among other things.
Show more

The number of reported accidents in Swiss civil aviation rose by around 20 percent in 2025. Four incidents with a total of six fatalities occurred in recreational flying, as reported by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) on Monday.

Another person died in a helicopter accident in agriculture. According to the 2025 incident statistics of the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), there were no fatal accidents in commercial aviation last year.

The authority processed a total of 14,972 reports last year. The FOCA cited a better reporting culture, more traffic and widespread interference with GPS signals as the reasons for the sharp increase.

The reported incidents included more near-collisions in the air, more airspace violations and more conflicts with drones. But there could also be incidents on the ground, for example due to narrow and complex airfields.

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