Delays in the payment of unemployment benefits continue, but are getting smaller, according to the federal government. (theme picture) Keystone

The problems with the payment of unemployment benefits are getting smaller, according to the responsible federal authority. However, it will still take several weeks before all backlogs are cleared.

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"The payment system is stable and works reliably," said Jérôme Cosandey, Head of the Directorate of Labor at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), at a video media conference on Wednesday. The performance of the new IT system Asal 2.0 is constantly being improved - progress is evident, for example, in the increasing volume of payments.

However, Cosandey conceded that there is still a backlog of new registrations. These are also being continuously reduced. Many unemployment insurance fund employees are still working overtime. "It will be several weeks before we are back in the green."

According to Seco, advance payment solutions are available for those in financial difficulties.