An application from Germany for a refund of CHF 2.4 billion in withholding tax was rejected by Switzerland. The reasons for this are incorrect information and forfeited claims.

The unusually high amount attracted attention even at federal level: CHF 2.4 billion had been reserved for the refund of withholding tax to a legal entity from Germany. This was reported by the newspaper "Blick". It is unclear whether this was a person or a company.

The Federal Tax Administration ultimately stopped the payment. The application initially appeared plausible. However, on closer examination, officials discovered that it had been filled out incorrectly and that some claims had been forfeited or incorrectly calculated, as the tax administration explained to Blick.

Withholding tax in Switzerland functions as a kind of pledge. In the case of dividends or interest, 35 percent is automatically deducted, which can be reclaimed if taxed correctly. Foreigners also have this option, provided there is a corresponding agreement with their country of residence and the authorities there confirm that it is correct.

German applicants receive a maximum of 20 percent back

In this case, everything seemed to be in order, as the German person submitted the applications online with the required confirmation from the German authorities. However, the incorrect completion of the application meant that the payment was not made.

The question of whether the person would actually have been entitled to the billions remains unanswered. The amount of CHF 2.4 billion would be the full withholding tax amount, which would require a capital gain of almost CHF 7 billion. Such sums point to an institutional investor, as tax experts told "Blick".

German applicants do not receive the full 35 percent back. According to the agreement with Switzerland, the maximum is 20 percent, the rest is credited as withholding tax in Germany.