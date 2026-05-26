According to the federal government, early patterns of eating behavior have a lasting influence on nutrition in later phases of life. Children and young people should therefore be able to develop healthy eating habits right from the start. Children are particularly susceptible to seductive advertising. (archive image) Keystone

The federal government wants to better protect children from advertising for unhealthy foods. In future, potato chips, chocolate and sweet drinks are to be advertised much less specifically to under 13-year-olds. The Federal Food Safety Authority is initially relying on voluntary self-regulation by the industry.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government wants to restrict advertising for unhealthy foods to children under the age of 13.

This would affect potato chips, chocolate and sweet drinks, among other things.

The aim is industry-wide self-regulation under federal supervision. Show more

The federal government wants to ban advertising for overly sweet, fatty and unhealthy products aimed specifically at children under the age of 13. Advertising for potato chips, chocolate or sweet drinks, for example, should be kept away from schools. The aim is self-regulation.

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) presented a proposal for self-regulation to representatives of the food and advertising industry in Bern on Tuesday, as reported by the FSVO.

The conditions are as follows: Self-regulation must take place across the entire industry and cover all relevant online and offline advertising channels through which children under the age of 13 are reached in large numbers and in a targeted manner. This includes television, the internet, social media, online games and posters near schools.

The reduction in advertising must also be scientifically based on the World Health Organization's (WHO/Europe) nutritional profile. Finally, self-regulation should be monitored by the federal government.

The food and advertising industry has until mid-July to confirm its participation in the self-regulation and commit to the required criteria.

One in five children too heavy

Advertising for sweets, snacks and sweet drinks influences children's eating habits and encourages the consumption of high-calorie foods and drinks, argues the Federal Office.

At the same time, one in five children in Switzerland suffers from overweight or obesity. This significantly increases the risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular diseases.

According to the federal government, early patterns of eating behavior have a lasting influence on nutrition in later phases of life. Children and young people should therefore be able to develop healthy eating habits from an early age.

Advertising aimed at children for foods that are too sweet, too fatty and too salty has been proven to influence consumer behavior and contribute to an unhealthy diet. Children therefore need special protection as they are very susceptible to advertising.