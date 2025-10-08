  1. Residential Customers
New competence center Confederation plans to spend 850 million on military project in space

8.10.2025 - 13:00

The Swiss Armed Forces want to operate from space in future.
The army is setting up a space competence center within the air force as of 1 January 2026. Capabilities in orbit are to be built up step by step until the mid-2030s - with a cost ceiling of 850 million Swiss francs.

In future, the army is to collect information in space for its own troops. According to the Federal Council, a new space competence center will be created within the Air Force for this purpose from 1 January 2026.

The armed forces are to build up capabilities in space by the mid-2030s, as the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. The aim is to strengthen defense capabilities and provide security-related services for Switzerland. In addition, dependence on third countries is to be reduced and cooperation with international partners facilitated.

New capabilities to be created

Specifically, the army is to acquire five capabilities in space. For example, it should know what is happening or could happen there and to what extent the army can be observed or intercepted from space. It should also be able to observe the earth from space and provide its own troops with information about the weather, for example.

In addition, communication and tracking capabilities are to be developed. The army should also be able to protect itself against any interference from space.

The measures are expected to be implemented by the mid-2030s. According to the communiqué, CHF 850 million has been earmarked as the cost ceiling for the development and operation of the capabilities over a period of twelve years. Parliament will have to approve the funding as part of the army dispatch.

