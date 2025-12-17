In recent cases, the perpetrators have posed as employees of UBS, Amazon, TWINT or the Federal Tax Administration, among others. (symbolic image) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Cyber criminals are currently using a new scam: instead of using fake links, they are luring their victims into a trap over the phone. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity warns of an increase in so-called "callback scams"

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office for Cybersecurity is warning of a new wave of fraud involving so-called "callback scams".

Fraudsters ask their victims by email or text message to call a telephone number to clarify alleged transactions.

Over the phone, they obtain sensitive data or access to devices in order to steal money. Show more

The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) has received an increasing number of reports of a new variant of so-called "callback scams" in the past week, according to a press release.

Cyber criminals no longer ask their victims to click on a link, but pretend that there has been a suspicious transaction - and demand that a telephone number be called for clarification. However, anyone who calls the number does not end up with customer service, but directly with the fraudsters.

In recent cases, the perpetrators have posed as employees of UBS, Amazon, TWINT or the Federal Tax Administration, among others. The emails and text messages claim that a payment needs to be verified or canceled.

The fraudsters then try to obtain personal data or remote access to computers and smartphones over the phone - often under the pretext of rectifying a problem or arranging a refund.

How you can protect yourself

The BACS advises people to be particularly careful when receiving unexpected payment requests or confirmations. Those affected should never call the telephone number provided or install remote maintenance software.

Instead, the authority recommends using official contact information directly via the website of the company in question and submitting suspicious messages via the BACS reporting form.

