The supervisory authority was supervised itself. Potential savings were discovered. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone

It keeps a close eye on the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland - now it is under fire itself. A report shows what expensive extras the supervisory authority has indulged in over the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The supervisory authority for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is being criticized by the Swiss Federal Audit Office for expensive extras.

Complaints include a VIP IT service, additional laptops, lots of office space and paid media monitoring.

The authority shows understanding and announces cost-cutting measures. Show more

There is hardly an authority in Bern with a more unwieldy name than the supervisory authority for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG). The name sounds complicated, but the purpose of the authority is easy to explain: it keeps an eye on the federal prosecutors. They investigate serious crimes such as terrorism, explosives, counterfeit money and organized crime.

Now this very oversight is coming under criticism. A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office shows: The authority has afforded itself several expensive special solutions. A special IT VIP service for the president is particularly conspicuous. According to the report, this service costs the Confederation CHF 13,200 a year - significantly more than usual.

There are also additional laptops. Six of the seven members each have two devices. The secretariat justifies this with costly software updates in the federal network. The Audit Office estimates the cost of these replacement devices at around CHF 14,400 per year. This is unusual for a small authority.

Media monitoring, but hardly anything to observe

There has also been little willingness to save on office space. The authority uses around 48 square meters per full-time position. By comparison, the federal government manages with an average of 18 square meters. If the supervisory authority were to orient itself on this, it could save around CHF 30,000 per year, according to the audit office. A return of surplus space has so far failed, partly due to security requirements.

Stumbling block number three is an external consultancy contract. This also includes media monitoring. To put it bluntly, these are paid newspaper readers who check whether AB-BA is being reported on anywhere. Five hours per month are set aside for this - at a cost of CHF 1,750.

The piquant thing is that, according to the audit office, the secretariat receives hardly any results for this. The reason for this is probably that the supervisory authority is not one of the authorities that is reported on particularly frequently in the media. The audit office is therefore calling for the contract to be quickly reviewed and, if necessary, terminated.

«The Secretariat is not given a product for these costs.»

The AB-BA shows understanding. It accepts the criticism of the VIP service and the additional laptops. In future, a cheaper IT version will be used instead of the expensive special service. The authority is relying on individual solutions for software updates. Certain updates would still have to be carried out in the federal network, which would mean more work for members, it writes.